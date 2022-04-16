Are the rumors of GTA 6 coming out in 2023 credible?

It is no secret that many gamers are passionately wondering about GTA 6's release date. The next Grand Theft Auto game (its title hasn't been officially revealed yet) is one of the most anticipated video games in recent memory. Grand Theft Auto V is one of the best-selling games of all time, so there is high demand and expectations for GTA 6.

Naturally, that leads to how big the game is going to be. It is vital for one to know that Rockstar Games hasn't revealed anything about the upcoming title except that they were working on it. Still, that hasn't stopped various leaks or rumors claiming that the game will come out in 2023.

GTA 6 could come out in 2023, but it will likely have a later release date

Some of the recent posts that got people talking about a 2023 release date again (Image via gtaforums.com)

There was a recent rumor talking about how GTA 6 got a soft reboot back in 2020, which prompted the first post by Tez2 shown above. The "a year or a year and a half away from release" part of that post has gotten some fans wondering if the highly anticipated game will come out in 2023.

This approximate timeframe would fall under the range of 2023 to early 2024. However, one cannot easily verify whether or not that estimation is accurate. There have been past leaks stating that the game was due for a 2025 release date, although anything goes when it comes to GTA 6 leaks.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Wario64 @Wario64 Rockstar confirms active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. "We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready" bit.ly/3Gtt4Iz Rockstar confirms active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. "We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready" bit.ly/3Gtt4Iz https://t.co/palfxmQt5y Wouldn't be shocked to see Grand Theft Auto VI announced later this year with a fake release date of "fall 2023" that then slips to 2024 twitter.com/Wario64/status… Wouldn't be shocked to see Grand Theft Auto VI announced later this year with a fake release date of "fall 2023" that then slips to 2024 twitter.com/Wario64/status…

It wouldn't be surprising if the next Grand Theft Auto game were announced for a late 2023 release date, only for it to be delayed. Even the most recent port of Grand Theft Auto V was postponed for several months, so there is precedence on the matter. However, players need to remember that these are only rumors.

Older release date leaks

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier @MaxVerstappen91 @chi_colossimo @_Tom_Henderson_ @TrashyLaneBoy @ICECOINYT Idk why everyone thinks that I said GTA VI was coming in 2023. Everything Tom Henderson has said about the game matches up with what I've heard @MaxVerstappen91 @chi_colossimo @_Tom_Henderson_ @TrashyLaneBoy @ICECOINYT Idk why everyone thinks that I said GTA VI was coming in 2023. Everything Tom Henderson has said about the game matches up with what I've heard

One of the most popular old leaks regarding GTA 6's release date was Tom Henderson's video where he talked about the game coming out around 2025. Whether anything has changed internally or not since then is impossible to say.

Some of the other stuff Tom Henderson referenced was the game having an evolving map similar to Fortnite and that GTA 6 would have a female protagonist.

Several other leaks have referenced those same topics to varying degrees. Despite that, there have been no credible leaks showing off gameplay, making it difficult to verify this information once again.

Still, Tom Henderson does have credibility as an insider for other games, so it wouldn't be too much of a stretch if what he says about GTA 6 is partially true.

Looking at past Grand Theft Auto release dates

Past precedence regarding announcement dates and release dates can be worth looking at regarding the supposed 2023 rumors. The most relevant title to look at is Grand Theft Auto V, as that's the most recent mainline game with the most advanced engine in the series.

It was initially announced on October 25, 2011, with the game's release date coming out on September 17, 2013. That's a difference of almost two years. One could also apply a similar logic to Rockstar's tweet on the next game.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

If one considers February 4, 2022, as the announcement date, then its release date would be around 2024 if one were to look at Grand Theft Auto V as an example. However, that game had a trailer shortly after its initial announcement, whereas GTA 6 most infamously does not have one.

Thus, a 2023 release date is likely optimistic unless Rockstar Games surprises everybody and announces more information in the upcoming months.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think GTA 6 will come out in 2023? Yes No 1 votes so far