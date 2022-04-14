Unconfirmed GTA 6 rumor claims the game recently “got a soft reboot”

GTA 6 is rumored to have received a "soft reboot" recently.

The unsubstantiated leak states that the game was 70% finished by 2020 but got a soft reboot because of Red Dead Redemption 2's "mission design criticisms." Some players found the game's story missions to be repetitive and devoid of freedom, especially when it comes to how they can approach them.

Whether or not that's a valid reason to change GTA 6 is unknown, although gamers should always be skeptical about what they read about the game.

Unverified GTA 6 soft reboot rumor in detail

Moth Culture @Moth_Culture RUMOR: GTA 6 was 70% completed by 2020 but got a soft reboot due to RDR2 mission design criticisms. RUMOR: GTA 6 was 70% completed by 2020 but got a soft reboot due to RDR2 mission design criticisms. https://t.co/cujWviHYog

There have been various leaks in the past stating that GTA 6 got a reboot of some kind, so this type of rumor isn't necessarily new.

However, players should know that there's virtually nothing known about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title (not even its name) except that Rockstar Games is working on it.

The Reddit post below mentions some prominent leakers who said the game was approximately 70% done well over a year ago.

Keep in mind that this Reddit post is old, and the recent rumor posted by Moth Culture came out this week. The 70% estimate would make sense, but no other prominent leaker is supporting the "soft reboot" claims.

Tez2's thoughts

There is no concrete evidence for this rumor (Image via gtaforums.com)

One of the most notable insiders, Tez2, gave his two cents on the recent GTA 6 rumor on gtaforums.com:

"In current times where you hear of Rockstar improving working conditions and trying to reduce crunch. Do you really think a reboot would happen when we are like a year or a year and a half away from release?"

It would be nice for the game to come out in 2023 or 2024, but the important part of this message highlights how Rockstar Games is trying to avoid crunch culture.

It was a problem for them in past games, and it wouldn't make sense to repeat it for something like mission design.

Tez2 continued:

"If it was rebooted, Jason wouldn't estimate the game to be out by 2023. Plus, rebooting is basically cutting out months worth of content and features..."

Whether the estimate is true remains to be seen. Still, the idea of a "soft reboot" would indicate that Rockstar Games would have to cut some content, making this leak seem even more bogus than usual.

When is GTA 6 coming out?

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

A "soft reboot" would indicate that Grand Theft Auto 6 could get delayed. However, this rumor isn't necessarily true, so it's not something to consider.

With that said, there is no official word on when GTA 6 will be released. A few leaks have claimed that the game will come out between 2023 and 2026. Rockstar Games did state that they would announce more in a Newswire post in the future.

Until then, one can only wait until more information comes out.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

