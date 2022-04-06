5 GTA 6 leaks that fans would like to see confirmed

With as many GTA 6 leaks as there are right now, some fans hope that at least a few of them are credible. GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated video games in recent history, and Rockstar Games has confirmed that they are working on the next title in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Whether it's titled "GTA 6" or something similar is unconfirmed. Despite that, there is still an abundance of leaks covering the game, although one has to wonder which ones will be confirmed or unconfirmed.

Note: Nothing has been confirmed about GTA 6, including its hundreds of leaks. It's extremely likely that the vast majority of them are fake.

Five GTA 6 leaks that many fans can't wait to see confirmed or dispelled

5) The game is set in Vice City

Pyo 5️⃣ @mrpyo1



Also that it's going to be years away 2024-2025 which makes me wonder if Rockstar has any other new games planned before then?

Surely it can't ne gta 5 2013, rdr 2018 then gta 6 2025? Seems recent leaks point to GTA 6 going back to vice city and expanding on that map.Also that it's going to be years away 2024-2025 which makes me wonder if Rockstar has any other new games planned before then?Surely it can't ne gta 5 2013, rdr 2018 then gta 6 2025? Seems recent leaks point to GTA 6 going back to vice city and expanding on that map. Also that it's going to be years away 2024-2025 which makes me wonder if Rockstar has any other new games planned before then? Surely it can't ne gta 5 2013, rdr 2018 then gta 6 2025?😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/uOHkypac4s

One of the most common leaks associated with GTA 6 is that the game will take place in Vice City. Practically every fan logo references Vice City and its 80s aesthetic in some way, partially because the "VI" in "Vice City" is clever. It also helps that both Liberty City and Los Santos were seen recently, so it would make sense to see a different city in the forthcoming game.

Vice City is a classic city that could benefit greatly from being seen again in the modern era. On a related note, several leaks often reference the game taking place in the 80s (although some also state that it takes place in the present day).

4) Map

Even if the game's setting is Vice City, there are still many ways that Rockstar could approach this old fan-favorite location. Naturally, there are a dime a dozen map leaks related to this subject. It wouldn't be surprising if all of them were fake, but there would be something amusing if one of them were legitimate.

In a way, this type of content would also be connected to other popular discussions, such as how big the next game's map will be. Some players want a world bigger than GTA 5, while others prefer it to be scaled back.

3) Several hundred hours' worth of gameplay

GTA 6 News @GTA6NewsLeaks GTA 6 RUMOUR:



GTA6 is rumored to be 400 to 500 hours long and take players all over the world



As always with GTA rumours, take it with a grain of salt.



Stay tuned by following GTA 6 RUMOUR:GTA6 is rumored to be 400 to 500 hours long and take players all over the worldAs always with GTA rumours, take it with a grain of salt.Stay tuned by following @GTA6NewsLeaks 🚨GTA 6 RUMOUR: GTA6 is rumored to be 400 to 500 hours long and take players all over the world 🌎👀As always with GTA rumours, take it with a grain of salt.Stay tuned by following @GTA6NewsLeaks. https://t.co/H6xhvYawq7

A recent GTA 6 leak stated the game would be "400 to 500 hours long." That's a very long time to spend on a single video game, especially when compared to past games in the series. However, this number is likely exaggerated, especially if one planned to speedrun the game.

That's not even mentioning if the rumor is just flat-out incorrect. It could just be clickbait, as seeing "400 to 500 hours" is bound to get a gamer's attention.

2) Female protagonist

Bandicoot @crack_bandicoot



Set in present day Vice City

2 Protagonists: Cuban Male (comic relief), American female

2 big ass maps of Florida and Cuba

Pre production started in 2014 Bandicoot @crack_bandicoot GTA 6 is gonna be absolutely crazy twitter.com/PickleFISH96/s… GTA 6 is gonna be absolutely crazy twitter.com/PickleFISH96/s… This dude leaked RDR2 accurately. So here's the summary of his GTA 6 leaks:Set in present day Vice City2 Protagonists: Cuban Male (comic relief), American female2 big ass maps of Florida and CubaPre production started in 2014 twitter.com/crack_bandicoo… This dude leaked RDR2 accurately. So here's the summary of his GTA 6 leaks:Set in present day Vice City2 Protagonists: Cuban Male (comic relief), American female2 big ass maps of Florida and CubaPre production started in 2014 twitter.com/crack_bandicoo…

There has been a wide variety of female protagonist leaks related to GTA 6. The above example only lists her as being one of two protagonists, but there have been other leaks stating that there are three protagonists in total. Whether it's wishful thinking for something new or not remains to be seen.

Still, there is plenty of new content that Rockstar could work with if one of the protagonists were a woman. Given how vocal some haters are about this concept, it would be interesting if it was confirmed.

1) Release date around 2025?

There have been several release date leaks surrounding GTA 6 from numerous sources. Some of them naturally contradict one another, but the important thing to note is that a game's release date indicates when its development will be finished.

If the game were theoretically set for a 2025 release date, then that would mean that players would likely get several leaks around then. That would feel cathartic for gamers who have been dying to see more details about this game for several years.

Not to mention, it would let players know when the game will finally be playable! Many fans have joked that the game won't ever come out since GTA Online became the cash cow of the franchise.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

