Should GTA 6 take place in Vice City?

It's commonly speculated that GTA 6 will return to Vice City, but that remains to be seen.

Industry leaker Tom Henderson seems to believe that is the case. He is widely regarded as a reputable insider, given his track record of Battlefield 2042 leaks. A good number of GTA 6 fans are hoping this is the case. Many of them want to see Vice City in an HD format.

It's going to be a long while before GTA 6 hits store shelves. In the meantime, fans can only speculate which direction Rockstar decides to go in. GTA Vice City is a special game for many players, particularly for its memorable setting. There is a lot of potential for Rockstar to bring it back.

Here are a few reasons why GTA 6 should make a triumphant return to Vice City

The modern version of Vice City is exactly what GTA 6 needs. If it wasn't going to happen, then Rockstar would've squashed rumors by now. There's no way they want to ruin the hype for this upcoming game. Here are a few reasons why GTA 6 should head back to the tropical waters of Vice City.

Liberty City and Los Santos already had their turn

GTA Vice City is the only 3D Universe game whose main location has yet to be seen in the HD Universe. Both GTA 3 and GTA San Andreas are represented by GTA 4 and GTA 5, respectively. It only makes sense for GTA 6 to follow suit.

There are references to Vice City in the HD Universe, even if the place itself has yet to appear. For example, GTA Online's Nightmare Scarab has a livery that features a Vice City sports team.

There is a lot of potential for Vice City

The above screenshots are a good showcase on why this place needs to be revisited in the future. GTA Vice City is already considered one of the more visually appealing games in the series, despite its outdated graphics.

Of course, Vice City is better suited for an HD format. Whether it's the colorful neon lights or the rainy weather effects, GTA 6 will likely use more advanced technology. It could really bring out the best visuals in the series.

Vice City also draws a lot of inspiration from the real world Miami. Rockstar has shown their incredible work when it comes to researching locations. This is best seen in GTA 4's Liberty City, which is very much a replica of New York. Now they have the chance to outdo themselves on a modern console.

Rockstar seems to value precedence

The original GTA 1 map featured some very familiar locations, such as Liberty City and San Andreas. When the 2D era transitioned into the 3D era, most of these places were brought back, particularly Vice City.

Rockstar loves to reintroduce old concepts whenever they can. Not counting the GTA Trilogy, it's been several years since Vice City was a major part of the series. Based on historical precedence, it stands to reason that Rockstar may bring it back soon enough.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

