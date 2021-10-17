5 GTA Vice City locations fans are excited to visit in GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition's release should be just around the corner. There have been a few pieces of leaked information about the release of The Trilogy but none quite as promising as the quote below from industry insider Tom Henderson:

"...Budgets have been allocated to various marketing agencies, and November 11 is the date penciled in."

Vice City's design is based on Miami. The GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition will see the return of Vice City, set in 1986, in all its glory. Fans of the franchise cannot wait to cruise down Ocean Beach during a beautiful sunset, or go for a dance at the newly renovated Malibu Club. This article lists five locations GTA players are excited to visit in the new edition.

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition updated locations

1) The Malibu Club

What a club! (Image via Sportskeeda)

Located in Vice Point, the iconic Malibu Club is well known after being modeled on The Babylon Club from the movie Scarface. Some of the missions that take place inside are also inspired by the same movie.

Players look forward to seeing what the old Malibu Club looks like in the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, as well as re-doing the game's previous missions with newfound style and graphics updates.

2) Ocean View hotel on Ocean Beach

Home sweet home (Image via YouTube @Katzenwagen TV)

All GTA Vice city players remember their first accommodation on Ocean Beach at the Ocean View hotel. Modeled off Miami beachfronts and similar hotels, many players remember their first save point in Vice City.

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition will surely see a more updated and interactive hotel where players can change clothes like in GTA 5. The Ocean Beach strip of roads outside the hotels will surely be bustling with a more intensified Miami vibe.

3) Escobar Intenational Airport

Pablo would be proud (Image via YouTube @SeanEazyWorld)

If players from the original GTA Vice city thought the airport was pretty grand in size back then, given the current airport in GTA 5, imagine how cool it would be returning to Escobar International Airport in the newest edition.

Players would love to see a more interactive and accessible airport than was available in the original Vice City like they are now used to in GTA 5 and GTA Online. As well as being named after Pablo Escobar, players may expect some smuggling-type missions too.

4) Prawn Island

Welcome to Prawn Island (Image via Sportskeeda)

Prawn Island is the home of the adult-film industry in Vice City. Players of the original will remember finding a fake moon-landing film set amongst many other fun and cool things to see and do there.

The abandoned graffiti-covered mansion on Prawn Island is from the Diaz missions "The Chase" and "Phnom Penh '86". GTA Vice city fans should remember the latter mission well. Poised in a helicopter flown by Lance Vance, Tommy takes out all the Diaz enemies on Prawn Island.

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition will surely revisit the island in the game to make some more updates to the locations there and hopefully add more missions.

5) Hymen Memorial Stadium

The Hymen Memorial Stadium (Image via Sportskeeda)

Downtown Vice City on the Western Island, players found the Hymen Memorial Stadium where they could participate in a number of vehicle challenges. Unfortunately for Vice City, GTA 5 took this concept to the limit with Arena Wars, which is very hard to beat.

Future players of the new trilogy edition do still hope to see the return of the velodrome from Vice City, with all sorts of new available events and challenges.

