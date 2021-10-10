5 reasons why fans should be excited for the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

Rockstar Games has finally announced that the remaster of the original GTA Trilogy is a reality. The news about the PS2-era games being remastered got very popular and players all over the world are excited about this release.

Many players can't wait to play their favorite classic game with improved graphics and gameplay enhancements. Rockstar Games has released a trailer for what's being called the "The Definitive Edition" of the GTA trilogy but it unfortunately doesn't reveal much as of now.

Here's a look at 5 reasons why fans should be excited for GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer.

5 reasons why players should be excited for the remaster of the classic GTA Trilogy

5) Upgraded graphics

For the 20th year anniversary of GTA 3, Rockstar is releasing the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition. These remasters are expected to be graphically enhanced versions of PS2 classic GTA games. Players will get to enjoy the storyline of these classic games with revamped visuals that retain the essence of the original games.

4) New achievements

Prior to the announcement of the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, players dug through the Rockstar Games Launcher and found that the artwork for GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas has been changed. Within the launcher, players also found out that there are many new achievements for the classic games.

3) Fresh Content

Although Rockstar Games has not disclosed any gameplay footage or details about the games, the achievement icons in the launcher for the games show new additions, for example: There are achievements for food in GTA Vice City, and players who have played the game know that there was no such feature where they could eat in Vice City. There are many achievement icons with no relation to the original games which could only mean that there will be new content added to the remasters.

2) New vehicles

The hints towards new vehicles in the game were once again found in the achievements of GTA Vice City. Here, players can find a bicycle related achievement in the game. Since there were no bicycles in GTA Vice City it could only mean that Rockstar is adding new vehicles in the remasters.

1) Exploring Vice City in HD

Los Santos and Liberty City have made a comeback in recent years thanks to the remasters that they received for mobile platforms. The one city that players haven't seen upgraded is the colorful city of Vice City. The level design of Vice City is very unique with its neon art style and players are looking forward to experiencing that in the remastered version of the game.

Edited by Danyal Arabi