5 biggest GTA 6 leaks that have come out till now

GTA 6 is bound to drop in the next couple of years, and fans are absolutely sure of it. There have been so many leaks and "confirmed" industry reports eluding to the game's elements that it is hard to confirm which ones might be close to the truth.

GTA6 is rumored to be 400 to 500 hours long and take players all over the world



As always with GTA rumours, take it with a grain of salt.



New GTA leakers and clickbait creators are always trying to engage viewers with information regarding new and updated information on the game. The truth is that fans can only be sure about any info when it comes from Rockstar Games.

This article will discuss five of the biggest GTA 6 leaks that have come out to date.

GTA 6 has so many leaks, but which are true?

5) RDRD2 weapon leak

Limiting the weapon style would add challenges (Image via Sportskeeda)

A leak suggested that GTA 6 might follow some RDR2 styles in terms of weapon loadout. Currently, in GTA 5, players can carry an unrealistic amount of weapons and ammo out of sight. Whereas in RDR2, Arthur Morgan must strive to survive more by choosing only weapons and items that will fit on his horse, for example.

GTA fans think that this more realistic feature might be of interest for the next GTA game, the idea being that a protagonist can only carry a few weapons on their body and that the rest might be stored in various car trunks or gun lockers. Fans feel this would add some extra realism to the game.

4) GTA 6 actor leaks

Some people let the cat out of the box early on (Image via Sportkseeda)

There have been countless leaks regarding actors and stuntmen for roles in the new GTA game. Stuntman Tim Neff was one of the first to leak his involvement in the game via his IMDB page. Another actor, Jorje Consejo, was dubbed to play a character known only as 'The Mexican' according to his acting resume. These people quickly removed any GTA 6-related material.

At one point, there were even rumors about John Leguizamo and Rosa Sanchez playing dual brother and sister protagonists in the game, though this was never confirmed.

3) Seamless interchangeable lobbies

An image of how lobbies could be separated online (Image via Sportskeeda)

A GTA 6 leak that divulged information on a T2 patent for new migration styles for session transitions raised some eyebrows not long ago. This patent suggests that the map for the game could be huge enough that numerous sessions might be able to take place simultaneously, and players could "seamlessly transition" between them.

If this leak is true, it gives virtue to all of the potential leaks about the map being the biggest yet in the Rockstar franchise's history.

2) Predicted 2024 release date

Industry source predicts release date (Image via Twitter/@Chris_Kippel)

Industry source Chris Kippel posted the above tweet on March 11, and the original has been translated from French for the readers. This has engaged many in the community who would like to agree with this prediction, with many discussing whether GTA 6 fans will receive a trailer later this year.

Based on previous Rockstar Games trends, a release should follow a theatrical trailer after approximately a year. If gamers are lucky enough to get a GTA 6 trailer around Christmas 2022, then an early 2024 release is certainly on the cards.

1) GTA: Project Americas

GTA: Project Americas was possibly one of the most exciting leak-meets-rumors for the GTA community in the past year. It suggested that GTA players would have the opportunity to visit multiple parts of North and South America.

Many GTA 6 hopefuls now imagine this is not necessarily the case. While travel to other countries in the game may be possible, the map will hopefully have its own unique structure inspired by previous GTA cities and locations. Regardless of the name of the game, players can expect a map of mammoth proportions.

