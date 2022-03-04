How many protagonists should GTA 6 have?

The debate about the GTA 6 protagonists is gaining traction across all social media platforms. Gamers worldwide are wondering whether there will be more than one, and if so, how many and what they might be like.

Players already know what it is like to play as a solo protagonist from the Trilogy, and also to split the responsibilities between the three, like in GTA 5. Many feel it would make sense to alter the number of protagonists yet again. Having experienced one and then three, some players think that two protagonists might be the magic number.

This article will discuss how many protagonists should be in GTA 6 when it is finally released.

Number of GTA 6 protagonists will dictate the storyline

Much of the GTA community is now accustomed to having two or three playable characters after GTA 5 and GTA Online. The question arises about whether GTA 6 should have any more or less.

While GTA 5 was a resounding success, some did feel that having three intersecting character storylines meant that some substance was lost in the process. However, these same people do not wish to see GTA games revert to a single protagonist.

sam / sami @anemopal GTA 6 female protagonist please GTA 6 female protagonist please

Arthur Little @JuJuboi_ @GTABase Personally I would like to play as a female protagonist in gta 6, but I really don't care who we play as in gta 6 regardless if it's multiple protagonists or one protagonist, as long as this protagonist is badass and has personality. @GTABase Personally I would like to play as a female protagonist in gta 6, but I really don't care who we play as in gta 6 regardless if it's multiple protagonists or one protagonist, as long as this protagonist is badass and has personality.

hartsy @breadlover47 If GTA 6 has a female protagonist as many are claiming I will not buy it If GTA 6 has a female protagonist as many are claiming I will not buy it

madison haynie @laamaahaa Reading people’s opinions on why they don’t want a female protagonist in gta 6 is wild af Reading people’s opinions on why they don’t want a female protagonist in gta 6 is wild af

GTA Online continues to have great success with players being able to utilize two characters, with many choosing one male and one female. This should prove to many gamers that introducing a female protagonist to GTA 6 would not necessarily be a bad idea. The fact that the two playable characters work so well in GTA Online should prove that Rockstar would make a much better game by having two protagonists.

Two playable characters might be perfect (Image via Sportskeeda)

Having only two avatars of the opposite gender might ease the concerns of some GTA fans who do not want to see a female protagonist at all. There was a leak last year about John Leguizamo and Rosalyn Sanchez potentially playing dual sibling protagonists. This is a very interesting rumor that has not yet been confirmed or denied.

However, GTA fans who entertain this character leak would definitely be satisfied if it was true. This way, Rockstar could explore a new storyline dynamic as well as introduce a female protagonist in a way that would really grab the attention of GTA 6 fanatics. A Bonnie and Clyde-type scenario will also attract fans.

Edited by R. Elahi