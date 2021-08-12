Why GTA 6 should focus on just one protagonist instead of the three used in GTA 5

A major question regarding GTA 6 is whether it will have multiple protagonists or not. Many believe that it would be better to focus on one playable character instead of three.

GTA 5 was the first game in the series to introduce more than one playable protagonist. The first GTA game provided a choice between protagonists, which was purely cosmetic and had little impact on the plot.

GTA 4, on the other hand, introduced expansions where players could explore Liberty City with a different character. These were still a solo protagonist affair, and it wouldn't be until GTA 5 that players could play with multiple characters.

GTA 6: Should the next GTA game focus on a single character instead?

GTA games have always presented a compelling narrative with a single lead character. One of its most appealing aspects has been its storytelling. Each game presents a unique narrative seen through the eyes of its protagonist.

None of them are too dramatic or even too monotonous. Sometimes, the story may get a little over-the-top, as in GTA San Andreas, but it manages to entertain its audiences. The 2D Universe games did not have much of a coherent story and were much more open-ended.

GTA 3 proved to be quite entertaining with its more streamlined plot, although it was a jumbled mess at many points. This approach has been followed since, and the series' storytelling capabilities peaked with GTA 4.

Most GTA fans agree that the fourth mainline GTA game had the best storyline ever made. Niko Bellic's bittersweet tale in Liberty City was far greater than anything the GTA franchise had ever offered before.

The problem with GTA 5's storyline

GTA 5 was a sincere attempt to bridge the gap between the 3D and HD Universes. The way it did so received a mixed reception. The story was filled with unnecessary deviations that didn't lead to anything. Yet, the core narrative was quite impressive.

The main problem arises due to the inclusion of three different protagonists. Not only is it more confusing, but it also leads to one being overshadowed by another. Michael is a complex character who almost engulfs Trevor and Franklin and steals the spotlight.

The main story seems to revolve around him, where the other two become deuteragonists. He is also the epitome of the post-modern man, which makes him much more interesting. Trevor appears to be a foil to him in many ways, while Franklin seems a bit underdeveloped.

What the future title can do

Going into the future, it might be better for Rockstar to stick to the single-protagonist narrative. While the GTA 5 experiment may have been successful, it wasn't a necessary one. The multiple protagonists feature is not vital to a GTA game, and it would only end up distracting the character development.

GTA 5's predecessors have proved that a single-player narrative can vary in intensity without compromising in quality. This has been done successfully with only one playable protagonist. Therefore, the next game does not need to include multiple ones and polarize the fans.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu