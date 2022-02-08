5 GTA 6 leaks that could turn out to be true

There have been many supposed leaks regarding the long-awaited GTA 6 release. But how to know what to believe is an entirely different struggle.

GTA 6 has been delayed more than most fans would like to think about, but recent news confirms it is absolutely in production and finally on its way. Many people are looking back at some of the leaks from the last few years and wondering if some of them turn out to be true.

This article will discuss five leaks about GTA 6 that players think might be true.

GTA 6 leaks always get fans over-excited

5) The new game will have three cities from previous games

Cryptic message hidden in employee feedback (Image via YouTube @Sonny Evans)

A few years ago, news emerged of a disgruntled QA tester at Rockstar who had reviewed his experience working at their Scotland studio. He talked about how the hours were challenging and some other personal issues, then he slipped in a message that many think to be a hint to GTA 6 cities.

If this is a valid hidden message to be believed, then GTA 6 hopefuls everywhere take it to mean the game will contain all three famous GTA sites, Los Santos, Vice City, and Liberty City.

4) Actor leaks online

A few years ago, actor Jorge Consejo had his CV leaked online, which told fans that he was involved in GTA 6 as a character known only as "The Mexican". He went on Twitter to remind friends and fans that he could not comment on the news any further due to Rockstar NDAs.

Another actor and stunt man named Tim Neff accidentally updated his IMDB page with his work on the new GTA game but later removed and denied it. If these leaks are accurate, gamers can start to try and put some more pieces of the puzzle together.

3) New celebrity cameos

A reasonably recent leak seems to confirm that music by Rhianna and Eminem will feature in the upcoming GTA game when it is finally released. Fans enjoy hearing Eminem on the radio in GTA after The Contract DLC, and many are also big fans of Rihanna.

Gamers would love to hear some new music by these artists in GTA 6, and some players even hope that we might even see the celebrities in person after the most recent Agency DLC in the game gave some new ideas.

2) Multiple eras (70s, 80s, Modern Day)

The video above was posted by MrBossFTW and discussed the possibility of a leak hinting at GTA 6 containing multiple eras. The leak stems from a Twitter news account. In 2019, the account noted that the music in the game had been split into three different eras, 1979, 1989, and 2019.

If the leak is believed, GTA fans might be in for their first inter-generational GTA game. It is not clear if this could follow different generations of one family or a revived storyline in each separate era. Gameplay and abilities would vary significantly with decades of change regarding weaponry, vehicles, and technology.

1) Male and female Protagonists

Rumored celebrity voice actors for the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

John Leguizamo and Rosalyn Sanchez were rumored to be playing the dual protagonists in GTA 6 a couple of years ago. While there has been no further confirmation of this leak, it does raise many interesting questions for fans about whether it is possibly true. This would also mean GTA would finally see a female protagonist in the game.

Fans online through Twitter and Reddit have discussed how the pair are rumored to be playing a brother and sister team in the game, but fans, unfortunately, do not know much more. Fingers crossed for an update on this leak soon.

