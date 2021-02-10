5 potential time periods GTA 6 could take place in

One of the most speculated features of GTA 6 is the potential time period it may take place in.

GTA has been around for over two decades, yet the canon time periods of the games transcend those twenty years. The earliest canon is set in 1961 for GTA London 1961 (which was part of the 2D Universe of GTA titles), while the most modern game is GTA Online, which takes place around 2013-2019. That's a time period of nearly 58 years.

What makes this fact impressive is how different a GTA game can feel based on the time period it's set in. Ignoring the technical variations between a PS2 game and a PS3 game, fans can notice how different GTA Vice City feels from GTA 5. Now imagine how different GTA 6 would be in 1950, 1970 or even 2200.

Potential time periods GTA 6 could be set in

#5 - 2200+

A futuristic GTA game would be an amusing thought, especially since Rockstar Games has introduced some futuristic elements to GTA Online lately.

Something like an Oppressor MK II has no place in 2020, but it would be perfect for a game set in a later time period. Plus, it's not like Rockstar has never made games set in the future. As a bonus, there have been some ridiculous leaks regarding potential time travel in GTA 6.

#4 - 1970s

Surprisingly, no GTA title has been set in the 1970s. While there are rumors about GTA 6 having some parts taking place in the decade, those are just that: simply rumors.

People used to be nostalgic for the 70s before the 80s craze took over, but who is to say that Rockstar Games couldn't make GTA 6 feel awesome in the 1970s?

#3 - 1990s

GTA San Andreas was a fantastic game set in 1992. Liberty City Stories also took place in the 90s, as did some of the really old GTA games like GTA 1.

As a result, the 90s seems like a perfect blend of a past time period mixed with the modern touch fans can relate to. For some fans, it would seem unspectacular for it to be the time period of GTA 6, but there are other reasons worth considering.

One such reason is that if people can be nostalgic for the 80s, then eventually people will feel the same for the 90s.

#2 - 1920s

Prohibition was an interesting time in America. Legendary criminal figures, such as Al Capone, were running rampant during this time period.

Events like the Saint Valentine's Day Massacre would make for a perfect mission or storyline, especially since no prior GTA title has taken place around a time like this.

Unlike other past time periods, there would still be some modern elements like cars and guns for fans to feel familiar with.

#1 - 1980s

There are several rumors from different leakers regarding GTA 6's storyline. One of the most interesting ones is that GTA 6 might take place in Vice City from 1970 to some point in the 1980s.

Considering that the recent GTA titles have primarily taken place in a modern era, this would be a fascinating deviation from the norm.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.