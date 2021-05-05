Rockstar's recent job listing for "testers" has a lot of people thinking about GTA 6.

Several gaming websites claim that Rockstar's recent job listing for "testers" is because of GTA 6. Rockstar is likely to be interested in finding testers for what could be their largest game yet. However, it is better to err on the side of caution and remember that Rockstar is a massive video game company.

Massive video game companies don't work on a single game alone. It's entirely possible that this work is related to several different projects, which may or may not be related to GTA 6. Hence, it is vital to look at several possible outcomes when analyzing a situation like Rockstar's recent job listing for "testers."

Why Rockstar’s job listing for “Testers” does not necessarily mean GTA 6

Image via Rockstar Games

To preface the rest of the article, the most recent job listings could be about GTA 6. The purpose of this article isn't to dissuade people from believing that it's about GTA 6. Rather, it's to remind people not to get their hopes up when it can a number of things.

Other possibilities

Image via Rockstar Games

GTA Online is still alive and well. As it is Rockstar's most successful game yet, Rockstar could be interested in hiring testers for some new, major updates involving new features. After all, Rockstar wouldn't abandon GTA Online if it was making a lot of money.

GTA Online hasn't had an update in a while, so it would make sense if something was ready to be tested. However, just as a job listing for "testers" does not necessarily mean GTA 6, it also doesn't mean it's for GTA Online, either.

Rockstar Games Careers

Image via Rockstar Games

Only Rockstar India and Rockstar Lincoln are looking for game testers. For convenience's sake, the screenshot above has all of the tester positions highlighted. Only one other game tester position is not shown in the picture, and it's for a game tester in Rockstar India.

A closer look

Image via Rockstar Games

The Korean Localisation Tester, French Localisation Tester, and Simplified Chinese Localisation Tester are all positions related to the localisation of the respective languages. All three job openings are identical in text, except for the name of the position.

Given the nature of these listings, there is no evidence to suggest that they are related to GTA 6. It could be, but it's also possible that these positions are for all future developments. These openings are permanent positions, so people who get this job will still work with Rockstar after GTA 6 is completed (one day).

Image via Rockstar Games

Online Services QA Tester (Night Shift) is a position related to Rockstar's online services. Basically, it's about their Social Club and Website, while also mentioning that it's for all supported titles. This would include GTA Online, while something like GTA 6 would be a bit farfetched to consider at the moment.

The Compliance QA Tester (Night Shift) specifically mentions "Testing various genres of games..." Hence, a person working on this position could be involved in GTA 6 in some capacity, but it's also possible that they will do something completely unrelated to GTA 6. This is true for all of the previously named positions listed above as well.

Game testers

Image via ai4k.eu

Both Rockstar Lincoln and Rockstar India have positions open for "Game Tester." Despite being in a similar position to one another, the listings are written differently. For starters, the Rockstar Lincoln position is just for a Night Shift. Secondly, there is an exclusion for "Knowledge and experience of Rockstar’s recent titles." under Rockstar Lincoln's position, while it's present for the Rockstar India position.

GTA 6

Image via FirstPost

If one were to dive deeper into these job openings, they should notice that these jobs aren't necessarily pertaining to just GTA 6. People who get these jobs will likely work on GTA 6 in some capacity, but fans shouldn't expect these job listings as confirmation that GTA 6 will be coming out soon.