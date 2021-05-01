5 things GTA fans want to know about GTA 6

GTA fans have no idea regarding what to expect from GTA 6, given that there is next to no official info on it.

GTA 6 has reportedly been in development longer than any other GTA game (including GTA 5). Considering there is no official news on anything relevant about the game, that means that there are several unanswered questions that some fans are dying to know. There have been leaks addressing some of these questions, but it doesn't help that a lot of them seem to contradict one another.

Some leaks might be true, while more will be false. Either way, GTA fans would love to know more about GTA 6 soon. The following questions are often some of the most common to find in various online discussions, ranging from Twitter to Reddit to even more niche GTA forums.

Five things GTA fans want to know about GTA 6

#5 - Is there a female protagonist?

Sometimes, the discussion of female playable characters often brings up the worst in the gaming community. Whether it's gamers who just hate women or people who like the idea of having a lewdable protagonist, the discussion of having a female protagonist in GTA often goes awry.

However, some leaks have brought up that Rockstar could be adding a female protagonist to GTA 6. Of course, some alternative leaks also vehemently deny this, while the ones who do support it often include conflicting information compared to one another.

GTA has had female protagonists in the past in the 2D era, but they had no personality for players to be invested in. GTA Online also has a female protagonist, but it's just an avatar character.

#4 - Is it set in Vice City?

I'll forgive Rockstar Games with all my heart for the ridiculously long wait if GTA 6 ends up being set in Vice City during the 1980s with this kind of aesthetic 😌 pic.twitter.com/KQOEYnHYLw — Freshy Guap 🔥 (@TheFreshKnight1) December 15, 2020

There are several popular rumors and leaks that discuss Vice City and its role in GTA 6. Project Americas is a noteworthy leak that supports the notion, but so far, there is no definitive evidence to suggest that Vice City will be a location within GTA 6.

The love of Vice City also extends to a love of various GTA cities. Some fans have gone as far as to want Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas all in one game. Whether or not something like that would happen is unknown, but Vice City by itself is also a popular topic of discussion amongst GTA fans.

Vice City hasn't been seen as a visitable location since GTA Vice City Stories. Unlike Liberty City and (some of) San Andreas, Vice City has never been officially seen in HD.

#3 - Will there be an online mode?

GTA Online was a resounding success, so future mainline GTA titles will likely include their own variation of it. After all, Rockstar is a video game company, and making a profit is often one of the most important things to consider (some would argue it's the single most important thing).

Some fans have even blamed GTA Online for GTA 6 not being out yet. Given Rockstar's love for the game, it would be likely that GTA 6 Online would also be blamed for the eventual delay of GTA 7 and the titles thereafter.

#2 - What unique features will GTA 6 have over other GTA titles?

Players love to make fake covers that speculate what GTA 6 could be like. Sometimes, these covers would include a story or feature relevant to the location (like the picture above depicting a Narcos-themed Vice City). Of course, some players don't care about fan-made covers and just want to know what will be in GTA 6.

After all, GTA 6 is a game, and video games are meant to be fun. If players don't know what to expect from GTA 6, then they won't know what they're waiting for. It'll likely be a good game, but just giving them a little bit of gameplay knowledge would satiate their hunger for anything GTA 6 related.

#1 - When will GTA 6 be released?

Me seeing GTA 6 trending and thinking it’s gonna be a release date pic.twitter.com/8ysHbW8Wdw — Quan”Toxic”😈😭🍄 (@quanisfunny) November 19, 2020

Some people don't like spoilers, and that's perfectly okay. They just want to be able to play the game and discover all of the answers to the previous questions on their own. However, there should be an emphasis on the phrase "able to play the game." If GTA 6 is not going to be released anytime soon, GTA fans won't have anything new to look forward to.

GTA 6's release date would also kill the need for GTA fans to look toward leaks for their GTA 6 fix. Above anything else, this is the single most common question fans keep asking about GTA 6. Casuals and hardcore GTA fans alike just want an announcement of any kind.

Some don't even mind the idea of waiting several years for the game to be released; they just want to know when they can expect to play it. The GTA fanbase is growing more and more impatient with every passing day of no official GTA 6 news.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.