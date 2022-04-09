GTA insider states San Andreas Definitive Edition easter egg is indeed from GTA 6

One GTA insider has recently "confirmed" that the San Andreas Definitive Edition easter egg featuring the unknown white house comes from GTA 6. It was a hot topic back in November 2021, as many gamers were puzzled by the introduction of this picture, given that it didn't exist in the original San Andreas.

The logical conclusion to some players was that it was an easter egg or a filler photo. Those in the former camp would state that it's connected to GTA 6, which one notable GTA fan states is true.

One insider claims that the San Andreas Definitive Edition easter egg shows a home from GTA 6

Matheusvictorbr- @Matheusbr9895_



A localização em Jogo, Possivelmente é inspirada Próximo ao subúrbio americano, Nas mediações de Hollywood - Florida.



Perfeição! Após alguns meses. Fui confirmado que essa imagem é do Próximo Título da série Grand Theft Auto.A localização em Jogo, Possivelmente é inspirada Próximo ao subúrbio americano, Nas mediações de Hollywood - Florida.Perfeição! Após alguns meses. Fui confirmado que essa imagem é do Próximo Título da série Grand Theft Auto. A localização em Jogo, Possivelmente é inspirada Próximo ao subúrbio americano, Nas mediações de Hollywood - Florida.Perfeição! ❤️ https://t.co/IkkXzvrYsH

The translation of the tweet essentially states that after a few months, this user can confirm that this home comes from the next Grand Theft Auto game. It also apparently shows a house in a Florida-themed location. Many have speculated that GTA 6 would take place in Vice City, a game location inspired by Florida.

This San Andreas Definitive Edition easter egg was discovered shortly after the GTA Trilogy first came out in November 2021. Why it took this supposed insider a few months to confirm this detail is unknown. Whether this house genuinely comes from GTA 6 or not isn't something that can be verified at the moment.

For all gamers know, this could just be a random image with no importance behind it.

House inspiration

Shortly after the San Andreas Definitive Edition came out, many gamers assumed that this new image of a strangely detailed home was connected to GTA 6. Some internet sleuths eventually discovered that a highly similar home exists in Boca Raton, Palm Beach County, Florida.

There were reports in the past that Rockstar Games sent some scouts to Florida for what gamers presume is for this upcoming game. It would make sense to model some in-game homes based on real-life locations.

Other leaks from @Matheusbr9895_

Matheusvictorbr- @Matheusbr9895_ Para aqueles que pergunta se LC será totalmente acessível ao GTA Online. Não não será, apenas uma área limitada, a Rockstar Games está planejando macetes para quem tentar sair da extremidade por 10 segundos. Para aqueles que pergunta se LC será totalmente acessível ao GTA Online. Não não será, apenas uma área limitada, a Rockstar Games está planejando macetes para quem tentar sair da extremidade por 10 segundos.

Some gamers might not recognize this insider, but they have claimed to possess knowledge of various GTA information in the past. This recent tweet talks about a small section of Liberty City being explorable in GTA Online, but the whole city won't be available.

Matheusvictorbr- @Matheusbr9895_ Recebi Informações Recentemente sobre a próxima entrada da Série GTA.



A idéia que a Rockstar Games propôs, era a história de 2 irmãos- sendo 1 Homem e 1 Mulher, que se separou depois que seus pais foram mortos, No Prólogo em 2003. Recebi Informações Recentemente sobre a próxima entrada da Série GTA.A idéia que a Rockstar Games propôs, era a história de 2 irmãos- sendo 1 Homem e 1 Mulher, que se separou depois que seus pais foram mortos, No Prólogo em 2003.

However, some players might be more interested in GTA 6 leaks. This one translates to there being two siblings (one male and one female). They ended up separated after their parents were killed in 2003. If true, it could be a first look at the forthcoming game's story.

There have been other leaks from other supposed insiders stating that there would be a female protagonist in the next game. Sadly, there are no leaks confirming what her appearance is, as no character has been fully leaked yet. If the San Andreas Definitive Edition easter egg does legitimately come from that game, then that's all players can see of GTA 6.

The only thing officially confirmed about the next game in the series is that Rockstar Games is working on it. There is no concrete information on its release date or any other juicy details players might wish to hear.

