Why a 2022 GTA 6 release date is unlikely

Rockstar has just announced that GTA 6 is under development, a surprising revelation that came after years of waiting. It's only natural that this news is accompanied by speculation about a release date.

While some fans believe the game will not be released for at least another two years, others think it will be released this year. However, this is extremely unlikely, and this article explains why.

GTA 6 release date: Why the game won't come out this year

Everyone has a different opinion when it comes to the expected release date for GTA 6. Popular Rockstar Games Insider Tez2 (@TezFunz2), whose prediction regarding a 2022 announcement came true, believes that the game could come out in 2023. However, renowned game informant Tom Henderson and game journalist Jason Schreier agreed on a 2024-25 release date.

Finally, those fans are a bit too optimistic, and they expect a 2022 release date. If the game were indeed released this year, it would most likely turn out to be a disaster. This is because Rockstar has acknowledged that Grand Theft Auto 6 is under development, which is far from completion.

After the disappointing release of the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy, Rockstar is unlikely to launch another unfinished game which is almost unplayable on launch day. Besides, a new Grand Theft Auto title is unlikely to get the same dedication as simple remaster.

It took years to develop Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5, and both games have been well-loved by fans and critics alike. To beat the record of these games is a daunting task that will require all the effort that Rockstar can afford to give.

Meanwhile, Rockstar has also stated in their latest newswire article that they aim to exceed their previous benchmarks:

"With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway."

To live up to this standard, they would have to take as long as it requires to develop the next Grand Theft Auto title. There are also rumours regarding a development hell that the game underwent a while back. This is likely to be accurate, and it must have set back development. With all this information, it is safe to assume that GTA 6 isn't coming out in 2022.

