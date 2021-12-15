Star Wars Eclipse leaker states that GTA 6 is in development hell

The leaker who leaked the Star Wars Eclipse title card has provided some new insight into GTA 6's development hell situation.
Needless to say, it's not something GTA fans want to hear. Previous leaks and speculation supported the notion that GTA 6 is undergoing development hell, and this new leak adds fuel to that fire. The leaker has done credible leaks for games unrelated to the GTA franchise, although there is no way to verify this new information publicly.
GTA 6 is many fans' most anticipated game for the near future. The stretch of time between it and GTA 5 is the longest for any Grand Theft Auto game in history. Naturally, gamers want to know what's going on with its development.
GTA 6 is supposedly in development hell, according to a Star Wars Eclipse leaker
The above Tweet includes some speculation from this Star Wars Eclipse leaker. They don't state a suggested release date, but they do say that the game's development is "chaotic." It's unknown what would disappoint gamers about this game, but recent AAA games have had some notably disastrous launches (like Cyberpunk 2077).
Even smaller titles like the GTA Trilogy were disappointing for many players. Hence, it wouldn't be surprising if something as hyped up as GTA 6 ended up being unable to live up to the gargantuan expectations set by its fanbase.
Supposedly, GTA 6 is one of the games that Rockstar is planning for the future. One of the replies also states that GTA 5: Expanded & Enhanced will have some new activities but no new missions. Likewise, there will also be some GTA Online DLC in the future.
Otherwise, all fans know about GTA 6 is that Rockstar is working on it. What's in it is still subject to debate.
If GTA 6's announcement were scheduled for 2020, then that would mean it was delayed for well over a year. Ultimately, there is still no news for aspiring GTA 6 players on when the fabled game will emerge.
Once again, these Tweets are something that gamers can't easily verify, so they should take it with a grain of salt. The idea of a GTA 6 announcement planned for 2020 is humorous given the lack of news on the title since then.
What has happened between GTA 5 and GTA 6's development?
Many gamers would inevitably wonder why GTA 6 is taking so long. Sadly, there is no confirmed reason why the popular unreleased game is seemingly absent for what seems like forever. For example, some players speculate on the GTA 6 subreddit that COVID, lack of work crunch policies, or Dan Houser leaving Rockstar are possible reasons.
Fans do not know the true answer right now; all they can do is patiently wait for the game's announcement, should it ever arrive. They don't even have an idea of the game's true release date, as there are various leaks with conflicting information on that subject.
Hopefully, the old adage "better late than never" remains true regarding GTA 6.
