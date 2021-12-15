Star Wars Eclipse leaker states that GTA 6 is in development hell

The leaker who leaked the Star Wars Eclipse title card has provided some new insight into GTA 6's development hell situation.

Needless to say, it's not something GTA fans want to hear. Previous leaks and speculation supported the notion that GTA 6 is undergoing development hell, and this new leak adds fuel to that fire. The leaker has done credible leaks for games unrelated to the GTA franchise, although there is no way to verify this new information publicly.

GTA 6 is many fans' most anticipated game for the near future. The stretch of time between it and GTA 5 is the longest for any Grand Theft Auto game in history. Naturally, gamers want to know what's going on with its development.

GTA 6 is supposedly in development hell, according to a Star Wars Eclipse leaker

AccNGT @AccNgt #GTA6



- Some people don't realize how chaotic the development is.

- I really think there will be disappointment for many people for some aspects (ofc not the graphic side).

- If the game is announced this year / early 2022, we can really be worried. About #GTAVI - Some people don't realize how chaotic the development is.- I really think there will be disappointment for many people for some aspects (ofc not the graphic side).- If the game is announced this year / early 2022, we can really be worried. About #GTAVI #GTA6- Some people don't realize how chaotic the development is.- I really think there will be disappointment for many people for some aspects (ofc not the graphic side).- If the game is announced this year / early 2022, we can really be worried.

The above Tweet includes some speculation from this Star Wars Eclipse leaker. They don't state a suggested release date, but they do say that the game's development is "chaotic." It's unknown what would disappoint gamers about this game, but recent AAA games have had some notably disastrous launches (like Cyberpunk 2077).

Even smaller titles like the GTA Trilogy were disappointing for many players. Hence, it wouldn't be surprising if something as hyped up as GTA 6 ended up being unable to live up to the gargantuan expectations set by its fanbase.

AccNGT @AccNgt What Rockstar is planning for the future:



Grand Theft Auto 6

Red Dead Online DLC

Next-gen versions of Red Dead Redemption 2 / Red Dead Online

Red Dead Redemption 1 Remastered/Remake

Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded & Enhanced



What I haven't heard about (rumors):

GTA IV Remastered What Rockstar is planning for the future:Grand Theft Auto 6Red Dead Online DLCNext-gen versions of Red Dead Redemption 2 / Red Dead OnlineRed Dead Redemption 1 Remastered/RemakeGrand Theft Auto V: Expanded & EnhancedWhat I haven't heard about (rumors):GTA IV Remastered

Supposedly, GTA 6 is one of the games that Rockstar is planning for the future. One of the replies also states that GTA 5: Expanded & Enhanced will have some new activities but no new missions. Likewise, there will also be some GTA Online DLC in the future.

Otherwise, all fans know about GTA 6 is that Rockstar is working on it. What's in it is still subject to debate.

AccNGT @AccNgt For all the fake insiders announcing release or announcement dates for GTA 6, keep in mind that even the internal dates are delayed, it's chaotic. For all the fake insiders announcing release or announcement dates for GTA 6, keep in mind that even the internal dates are delayed, it's chaotic.

AccNGT @AccNgt Originally, the announcement of GTA 6 was scheduled for 2020 btw Originally, the announcement of GTA 6 was scheduled for 2020 btw

If GTA 6's announcement were scheduled for 2020, then that would mean it was delayed for well over a year. Ultimately, there is still no news for aspiring GTA 6 players on when the fabled game will emerge.

Once again, these Tweets are something that gamers can't easily verify, so they should take it with a grain of salt. The idea of a GTA 6 announcement planned for 2020 is humorous given the lack of news on the title since then.

What has happened between GTA 5 and GTA 6's development?

Many gamers would inevitably wonder why GTA 6 is taking so long. Sadly, there is no confirmed reason why the popular unreleased game is seemingly absent for what seems like forever. For example, some players speculate on the GTA 6 subreddit that COVID, lack of work crunch policies, or Dan Houser leaving Rockstar are possible reasons.

Fans do not know the true answer right now; all they can do is patiently wait for the game's announcement, should it ever arrive. They don't even have an idea of the game's true release date, as there are various leaks with conflicting information on that subject.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hopefully, the old adage "better late than never" remains true regarding GTA 6.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think GTA 6 is in development hell? Yes No 1 votes so far