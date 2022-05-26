GTA Online has many players, with more entering the world each passing day, thanks to the all-new upgraded version for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. There are players who play to grind money, complete missions, heists, compete in races, and much more.

And speaking of races, the car community in Grand Theft Auto Online is huge. Every lobby has car fanatics and grease monkeys who just want to drive a wide variety of cars. Gamers can choose from a wide range of classes, including supers, sports, muscle, off-road, and even sports classics.

This article attempts to list the top cars in the sports classic class.

Note: The list showcases the views and opinions of the writer. The cars have been listed on the basis of their lap times posted by Broughy1322.

These are the top 5 GTA Online sports classic cars in 2022

5) Vapid Retinue MK 2

Lap time: 1:05.765 (5th in Sports Classics)

Top speed: 120.25 mph (8th in Sports Classics)

Price: $1.6-$1.2 million (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

The Vapid Retinue MK 2 was added to GTA Online via the Diamond Casino Heist update. The car is an improved version of the previously added Retinue and is listed as a vintage coupe. The MK 2 takes after the legendary Ford Escort MK 2, as far as looks are concerned. Compared to the old Retinue, this one sports a much more aggressive look and a wider stock body.

The car is fairly decent in terms of performance as it has the fifth-fastest lap time among all sports classics in the game. The MK 2 is very quick off the bat and has decent top speed numbers as well. The car features a rear-wheel drive and tons of customization options to mess around with.

4) Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic

Lap time: 1:05.762 (4th in Sports Classics)

Top speed: 119.75 mph (10th in Sports Classics)

Price: $885K (Legendary Motorsport)

The Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic narrowly beats the Retinue MK 2 and comes in at number four. This car is a beautiful piece of engineering and probably the best-looking sports classic car in GTA Online. The Vapid GT Classic is a two-door Gran Tourer that was added via the Smuggler's Run DLC. The car is based on the 1972-89 Aston Martin V8, Jensen Interceptor 3, and 1968 Ford Mustang. Two of these three cars are considered the gold standard as far as classic cars go.

The GT Classic is a beast that needs a little taming, but once it has bonded with the driver, it's amazing to drive. The car comes equipped with a very high-revving V8 engine that produces a ton of torque, but the handling on this car could've been better.

Players will love this car as there are tons of cosmetic options to choose from.

3) Ocelot Ardent

Lap time: 1:05.234 (3rd in Sports Classics)

Top speed: 117.75 mph

Price: $1.1 million (Warstock Cache and Carry)

This entrant might be somewhat of a double-edged sword as it's a great competitor but cannot be used in races. The Ocelot Ardent was added to GTA Online with the Gunrunning update and is based on the Lotus Esprit Sports 300. The car comes equipped with machine gun turrets on the front bumper, which prevents it from competing in races.

Interestingly enough, the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus, from the E&E version, also has weapons but is allowed in races. Maybe an update will come to finally let the Ardent compete.

This car is nothing if not vintage as it sports a lot of 80s and 90s-style elements like pop-up headlights, sharp edges, and much more. The car does extremely well around a track and handles like a dream. However, not many cosmetic customization options are available with this one owing to the age of the car.

2) Grotti Cheetah Classic

Lap time: 1:04.932 (2nd in Sports Classics)

Top speed: 120.25 mph (7th in Sports Classics)

Price: $865K (Warstock Cache and Carry)

The Grotti Cheetah Classic also came into GTA Online via the Gunrunning update in 2017, but it does everything right, unlike the Ardent. The Cheetah has a long lineage in the Grand Theft Auto Series, featuring in multiple games like GTA 3, GTA Vice City, GTA San Andreas, and now GTA 5.

The car takes all its styling cues from the legendary and elusive Ferrari Testarossa. The Cheetah Classic runs on a massive V12 engine and boasts a rear-wheel drive. It narrowly misses out on the top spot (when HSW upgrades are disabled), but it can still give the Turismo Classic a run for its money.

The car handles extremely well even in the hands of a novice driver, the downforce is amazing, and the Cheetah Classic rarely spins out of control. The car has quite a few customization aspects to it, and yes, the stock version comes with pop-up headlights.

1) Grotti Turismo Classic (HSW)

Lap time: 1:00.693 (1st in Sports Classics)

Top speed: 150.5 mph (1st in Sports Classics)

Price: $700K + $897K (Legendary Motorsport)

The Grotti Turismo Classic has been at the top of the list (lap time) since its release with the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit update. This beauty is based on the iconic and efficient Ferrari F40, which was originally designed to be a racecar. The Turismo Classic lives up to its heritage and makes quick work of its competitors.

Recently, with the E&E upgrade, the Turismo Classic received a load of love. It was made eligible for HSW upgrades, which makes it even better in its class. The runner-ups are more than four seconds and 24 mph behind this beast. However, the HSW variant can only be used when racing against other HSW-enabled cars.

Even without special upgrades, this car comes out on top. The non-HSW Turismo Classic has the following stats:

Lap time: 1:04.599 (1st in Sports Classics)

Top speed: 120.75 (6th in Sports Classics)

This GTA Online legend has a super light body and an aerodynamic design, courtesy of its racing heritage. It features a V12 engine located in the rear-mid area, powering the rear wheels. The car offers a moderate amount of cosmetic upgrades.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh