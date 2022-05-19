5 underrated GTA Online cars that are worth buying in 2022

GTA Online has been around for quite some time and has a huge fanbase. The game offers various cars to choose from, ranging from sports cars, supercars, coupes, classics, SUVs, and many more. Currently, the game offers nearly 700 usable vehicles, most of which are cars.

The ultra-wide spectrum often throws gamers off, almost overwhelming them. Due to this, many great cars get overlooked, while some are forgotten entirely with time. This article attempts to list a few underrated cars that are worth spending money on in 2022.

Underappreciated cars worth buying in GTA Online

5) Vapid Retinue Mk II

Top speed: 120.25 mph (8th in Sports Classics)

Lap-time: 1:05.765 (5th in Sports Classics)

The Vapid Retinue Mk II is a vintage 2-door coupe classified as a sports classic in GTA Online. The car was added to the game as a part of the Diamond Casino Heist DLC and got its looks from the famed Ford Escort Mk II.

The previous version of this quirky car had curvier edges and a toned-down look, but the Retinue Mk II goes for a more aggressive look. This is quite a rare car to spot in the game, as many have overlooked it. It does have an acquired taste to it as far as looks are concerned, but performance-wise, the Retinue Mk II shines bright.

The car can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1.6 million. However, a trade price of $1.2 million can be unlocked by completing the Diamond Casino Heist as the leader and using the Retinue Mk II as the getaway vehicle. The car features tons of customizable options and can be truly molded into various beautiful forms.

4) Benefactor Schlagen GT

Top speed: 125.5 mph (11th in Sports)

Lap-time: 1:03.498 (22nd in Sports)

GTA Online has had many DLCs added to it over the years, and almost all of them have included cars in the game. Most of them are inspired by real-life counterparts. Some are very alike, whereas others share a few features. However, a very select few manage to strike a balance just right. The Benefactor Schlagen GT is a member of the sports car class that does it perfectly.

The car was added to GTA Online as part of the Arena War update in 2019, and the looks undeniably reveal the inspirations taken from the Mercedes-AMG GT. The Mercedes-AMG GT is one of the most beloved cars of its generation. The unique look has many fans going gaga over it, and the Schlagen GT is a near-perfect replica of this legendary car.

However, it's not just about the looks with the Schlagen GT, as the car has great acceleration, handling, and top speed. Car fanatics also boast of its variety in the customization department. The car can be bought from Legendary Motorsport for $1.3 million.

3) Annis Elegy RH8

Top speed: 118.5 mph (50th in Sports)

Lap-time: 1:02.529 (12th in Sports)

GTA Online often gives out free items to gamers from time to time. More often than not, it's clothes and accessories. However, sometimes Rockstar likes to give away a bit more. The Annis Elegy RH8 is a perfect example of this scenario as it can be claimed by gamers for free. All that needs to be done is to link the Social Club account with the GTA Online character.

Due to it being a free item, GTA Online beginners often ignore it and leave it either unclaimed or rotting in the garage. However, car fanatics know the Elegy RH8 all too well since it is based on the 2011 Nissan GT-R.

Being a free offering, it is surprisingly fast and can give most sports cars a run for their money. The car features numerous customizable options and is also eligible for a Benny's upgrade. The upgrade can seem pricey, but it transforms the car completely and turns it into a Nissan Skyline GT-R.

The car can also be bought from Legendary Motorsport for a mere $95K, and the Benny's conversion transforms it into the Elegy Retro Custom that costs about $900K.

2) Grotti Bestia GTS

Top speed: 118.75 mph (49th in Sports)

Lap-time: 1:04.364 (36th in Sports)

GTA Online has been around for almost a decade now, but consistent content upgrades keep it relevant. However, new players who have recently become fans of the game miss out on many great cars due to them being placed at the bottom of the pile. The stores present cars in chronological order unless the filters are tweaked. This hinders the choice of buyers more often than not.

The Grotti Bestia GTS suffers due to this exact reason. The car was a part of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony DLC that came out way back in 2016. Unfortunately, GTA Online lobbies these days seldom see this beauty grace the streets of Los Santos and Blaine County. The car is based on the unique Ferrari FF, which is the manufacturer's version of a shooting-brake, aka station wagon.

The Bestia GTS definitely does not appeal to most due to its stretched-out look, but it does grow on its users quite quickly. It is a two-door, even though it is a station wagon, which is slightly weird. The vehicle oozes class from all angles, and its sheer uniqueness makes it stand out anywhere. It has several customizable options and will keep regular car enthusiasts happy.

1) Benefactor Feltzer

Top speed: 119.5 mph (37th in Sports)

Lap-time: 1:03.229 (17th in Sports)

GTA Online features Los Santos and Blaine County streets full of NPC vehicles. If a great car emerged from this class, it would truly be 'The' underrated car in all aspects. The Benefactor Feltzer does exactly that, which is an NPC car and a surprisingly good one. It's not just good when pitted against other NPC cars, but it also outperforms many other cars in the game. The video above should clear the doubts if any.

The Feltzer has been a part of GTA games since San Andreas and was also present in Grand Theft Auto 4. In Five, the car is based on the Mercedes SL 65 AMG Black Series. The Feltzer can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for a mere $145K. Alternatively, it can be stolen as it is an NPC car and can easily be spotted driving around Los Santos.

The car's performance is top-notch in all three categories: acceleration, handling, and top speed. On the customization front, the Feltzer shines even brighter as there is a slew of options to choose from.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu