Rapid GT Classic from GTA Online: Price, stats, where to buy, and more

The Rapid GT Classic is a blast from the past for GTA Online players.

This sports classic is primarily based on the Aston Martin V8, particularly the 1972-1989 version. It's been around since the Smuggler's Run update back in 2017. Despite its age, Rockstar Games is still giving it the spotlight in 2022. The Rapid GT Classic is this week's Prize Ride Challenge.

GTA Online players should consider whether or not they want to add this vehicle to their collection. It mainly depends on the player's taste for sports classics. This grand tourer has a wide range of customizations, such as fancy paint jobs and explosive upgrades.

Here is what GTA Online players need to know about the Rapid GT Classic

This classic variant of the Rapid GT is still just as fast as the original. Without further ado, this article will go over everything players need to know.

Where to buy and how much it costs

GTA Online players can buy this vehicle at Legendary Motorsport. It only costs $885,000, which makes it relatively cheaper than the vast majority of modern cars. If need be, it can be resold for a price of $531,000.

Players can also upgrade this vehicle with weapons and armor. For example, they can add remote or ignition bombs. However, these also cost a lot of money, so players need to save up.

Overall performance

According to Broughy1322, this vehicle can reach top speeds of 119.75 miles per hour. It's relatively quick, along with the acceleration to back it up.

However, GTA Online players need to be careful when driving very fast. This vehicle has a tendency to oversteer in these conditions. The handling is quite good at sharp turns, yet the braking power leaves a lot to be desired.

The Rapid GT Classic is best seen as eye candy for GTA Online car enthusiasts.

It's a better alternative to the Dominator GTT

It should be noted that neither of these vehicles are from the same class. However, they share a very similar appearance, which is why players like to compare them. Of course, the above video perfectly demonstrates why the Rapid GT Classic is more cost effective.

As seen in the video, the Rapid GTA Classic is slightly faster than the Dominator GTT. It's also significantly cheaper, with a price tag difference of $885,000 versus $1,220,000. The former also doesn't suffer from the tuner nerfs of the latter.

