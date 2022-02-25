Upcoming Prize Rides for GTA Online revealed (March 2022)

Since the introduction of the Los Santos Tunners update, GTA Online gamers with a need for speed and a love for all things on wheels have been very well entertained. From new races to car meets and drifts, there is something for everyone.

The first thing players need to do is go to the Los Santos Car Meet headquarters and secure themselves a membership. The membership gives gamers access to a ton of features, including the Prize Ride, and only costs $50,000.

This article will discuss the Prize Ride cars that have been confirmed for March 2022.

Tez2 is the best for keeping GTA Online fans up to date

#GTAOnline Upcoming Prize Rides listed, no specific order- Itali GTO ($1,965,000)- Hakuchou Drag ($976,000)- Turismo Classic ($705,000)- Zentorno ($725,000) Upcoming Prize Rides listed, no specific order- Itali GTO ($1,965,000)- Hakuchou Drag ($976,000)- Turismo Classic ($705,000)- Zentorno ($725,000)#GTAOnline https://t.co/1ek7CiWoyD

Many gamers are keen followers of Tez2, and he has been known in the past to produce some reliable leads regarding GTA leaks. Now fans of his keep up to date every week when he releases the news about the weekly updates and Prize Rides for GTA Online.

On February 24, Tez2 tweeted about the upcoming Prize Ride vehicles for March 2022. Players are already looking forward to competing in the challenges in order to win each of these vehicles every week in GTA Online. Some details on each Prize Ride can be found in the video below, explaining how to complete the Prize Ride Challenge and claim the cars for free.

The Grotti Itali GTO will be on the slam truck for one week in March. Winning this vehicle will save gamers $1,965,000. The most anticipated Ferrari-inspired sports car will soon be up for grabs.

The Shitzu Hakuchou Drag is a drag motorbike from GTA's The Lost and Damned downloadable episode. This supreme superbike will cost players $976,000 unless they win it in the Prize Ride challenge on its week this coming March.

The Grotti Turismo Classic is a very familiar-looking sports car in GTA Online. It is styled like many Ferrari sports cars from the 1980s and somewhat resembles the Banshee from GTA Vice City. Players can buy it for $705,000 or win it in the challenge at the Car Meet.

Last but not least is the Pegassi Zentorno, which is one of the sleekest looking hypercars in the entire game. Surprisingly, it only costs $725,000, but keen drivers will be trying to get it for free next March.

With such great vehicles to look forward to in March 2022, GTA Online fans should get some practice if they want to win any of them at the Los Santos Car Meet challenge next month.

