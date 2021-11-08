The Shitzu Hakuchou in GTA Online: All you need to know

GTA Online features many exceptional sports bikes, and the Shitzu Hakuchou is one of them.

Being a series, the Hakuchou has been featured in Lost and The Damned, Ballad of Gay Tony, Grand Theft Auto V, and GTA Online. Players can purchase the bike from Southern S.A. Super Autos for $82,000.

This article talks more about the Hakuchou in GTA Online and why it makes for a great purchase in the game.

GTA Online: The Shitzu Hakuchou

"This super-fast sports bike can take you from zero to permanent vegetative state in under two and a half seconds. It's not a question of if this bike will kill you, but when, so pay up, and live dangerously."

-Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

Boasting a beefy body and an incredibly powerful engine, the Shitzu Hakuchou is one of the coolest vehicles featured in GTA Online. Featuring an exceptionally long wheelbase, it is even faster than the Bati 801, which is one of the most popular sports bikes in GTA Online.

The bike has recorded an incredible speed of 134.00 mph (215.65 km/hr) in GTA Online.

While the bike is very nimble in nature, it is not exactly compatible with newbie beginners. Its bulky body and heavy frame are difficult to handle, especially for novice enthusiasts who are still learning the ropes of driving in GTA Online.

Without upgrades, the bike has average acceleration, but its top speed is beyond impressive, leaving many vehicles of its class in the dust. The Hakuchou is capable of performing wheelies, which further boosts its lightning-fast top speed. The vehicle is, however, much more suited for highway riding than bumpy roads packed with unexpected turns because of its straight-line power and questionable handling.

Leaning forward is another way to boost the vehicle's top speed and get an edge over other players in a race. It can, however, be a little tricky to make steering adjustments when driving the bike in this position.

The Hakuchou is one of the most powerful bikes in GTA Online and is definitely worth all the hype in the world. It can be customized at Los Santos Customs in GTA Online and stored in a personal garage.

Edited by R. Elahi