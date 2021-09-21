Top 5 planes with the worst handling in GTA Online

High-end, luxury planes are as big a part of GTA Online as lightning-fast cars and nimble motorcycles.

However, driving a plane in GTA Online is very different from driving a car in the bustling streets of Los Santos. Players seem to have had a lot of practice with the latter category, it being an essential part of many multiplayer games, but the former gives both expert and novice players a tough time in GTA Online. Moreover, the vast assortment of incredibly wacky planes with poor handling does not help matters.

This article talks about 5 of the worst handling planes in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's thoughts.

Five worst handling planes in GTA Online

5) HVY Skylight

HVY Skylight (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA Online features several decent vehicles that are not precisely a drain on the player's fortune and so make for a good investment, but the HVY Skylight is too underwhelming to be one of them. Not only is this aircraft agonizingly slow, recorded at a top speed of 115 mph, but it also handles very awkwardly, making for one of the worst possible vehicles in GTA Online.

4) The Annihilator

Admittedly, the Annihilator is a pretty popular aircraft in GTA Online, owing to its devastating-looking build and potent equipment. Still, the vehicle leaves much to be desired and is as subpar as possible while still being reasonably expensive when it comes to handling.

3) The Buckingham Valkyrie

While the name of this helicopter deserves no less than a standing ovation, its overall performance is questionable. Featuring average handling, it is perhaps one of the most divisive vehicles in GTA Online.

Recorded at a top speed of 145 mph, the Valkyrie is quite excellent in terms of speed. Its poor handling, however, makes it an average vehicle.

2) The Cargobob

As one of the bulkiest planes in GTA Online, it's no surprise that the Cargobob is not easy to handle and tends to spin out of control more often than is considered okay. Moreover, it cannot heave many vehicles because of its ridiculously inoperable ramp. All in all, the Cargobob is only suitable for dodging griefers in an online session when one is grinding a particularly time-consuming job.

1) The Sparrow

The Sparrow managed to generate a good deal of hype when it first hit the market, but the buzz surrounding it soon disappeared to the point that almost no one uses the Sparrow in an online session these days. The vehicle isn't exactly underwhelming, given its great acceleration and excellent top speed. It just doesn't handle as well as some of its more famed contemporaries, and perhaps that's one of the biggest reasons behind its downfall.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar