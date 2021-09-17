Can GTA 5 players speed up time?

Once they figure out how to speed up time, GTA 5 players can take care of business.

Nobody likes to wait around. Players have short attention spans these days. Unfortunately, several GTA 5 missions require the passage of time. Whether it's Lester's assassinations or the Epsilon Program, players have to wait a number of days. There has to be a better way.

Mercifully, GTA 5 players can speed up time. There are a few methods they can try. Some are more conventional than others. Either way, GTA 5 players can go about their day without further delays. The sooner they speed up time, the faster they can start doing missions again.

Speeding up time in GTA 5

GTA 5 takes a while to complete, which is why players want to speed it up (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 players can speed up time in a number of ways. Some missions can only be done within a certain time frame. These methods will help reduce the wait time.

Going to sleep

The most reliable method to speed up time is by sleeping. GTA 5 protagonists simply need to go to bed. After they wake up, several hours will have passed by. Players do not have to save to make this work. They can just sleep instead. It's useless in GTA Online but perfectly usable in GTA 5.

Every protagonist sleeps in a different cycle. GTA 5 players should keep this in mind if they want to speed up time. The cycles are as follows:

Michael : 6 hours

: 6 hours Franklin : 8 hours

: 8 hours Trevor: 12 hours

As a result, players should let Trevor take a long nap. He will go through half a day. Given his drug habits and grueling schedule, it makes sense he would sleep for several hours. Trevor is a very busy person.

Unconventional methods

GTA 5 players can also pass the time by getting wasted or busted. When a player dies, they will respawn at a nearby hospital. Likewise, they will be sent to a police station if they get caught. Time will pass by in a few hours.

However, GTA 5 players will lose money and some of their weapons. They are better off using the sleep feature to speed up time. Alternatively, they can also finish certain missions. Time sometimes passes automatically.

Last but not least, there are no cheats which speed up time.

Speeding up time has its perks

Again, certain GTA 5 missions take days to resolve. The most infamous is from the Epsilon Program. Michael is forced to wear the robes for ten consecutive days. Naturally, most players won't even bother doing it the intended way.

Also Read

All they need to do is sleep. Unfortunately, Michael has the shortest cycle in 6 hours. Such a tedious mission does take a while. Nonetheless, speeding up time will be very helpful here. GTA 5 players should use it when they can. It will save them the frustration of waiting.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Shaheen Banu