5 things that GTA 6 should borrow from the earliest games in the series

There is a lot of interesting aspects about the oldest games in the GTA series that GTA 6 could take inspiration from.

Much to the disappointment of GTA fans around the globe, there is still no news about GTA 6. At this point, it feels like a mystical dream that many GTA fans will never see. All they can do is talk about what they would like to see in the game and discuss any leaks and rumors surrounding this game.

This article will focus on the former point, except twist it more to an old-school direction. It's easy to say what GTA 6 should take from the most popular and recent games of the series, but there are also some interesting features from the 2D universe of games.

Five things that would be interesting to see GTA 6 take from the older games in the series

5) Ridiculous Wasted sound effect

GTA 2 had arguably the greatest Wasted sound effect in the series. It sounds like Patrick Star saying "Wasted," and it's as over-the-top as one might expect. Wasted sound effects have always played a crucial role within the GTA series (especially in the most recent games).

Hamming it up would help differentiate GTA 6 from the more frustrating sound effect heard in GTA 5 and GTA Online. It's a great sound effect, even if it would be relegated to just an optional sound effect in a game like GTA 6.

4) Return of London

The GTA series never went back to London (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most memorable features of GTA 1's expansion packs was the appearance of London. Its name wasn't even changed like several other spoofed locations (i.e., Liberty City and New York City). It was literally just called London and had some real-life locations in it as well.

It would be awesome to see GTA 6 return to London. This location has never shown up once in the 3D or HD universe, and it doesn't seem like it's going to happen anytime soon, sadly enough.

3) A focus on more futuristic elements

Futuristic vehicles stick out in their current place within the series (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA 2's Anywhere City had some futuristic elements. There weren't ridiculous weapons or vehicles, but the game was supposed to take place in 2013 (or 1999, depending on which source the player is looking at).

Imagine if GTA 6 took place in the future. It would feel completely different from recent GTA games, which have played it safe by taking place in the modern era. By going full-fledged into the futuristic aspect, it could make vehicles like the Oppressor Mk II feel more normalized.

2) More unapologetically evil missions

The GTA series isn't a lovely-dovely game full of happy endings by any means. However, the most recent games in the series tend to be brighter and less evil compared to some of the actions the player had to take in the oldest GTA games.

Take GTA 2's Hot Dog Homicide!, for example. This is a mission where Claude Speed rounds up some innocent pedestrians in a bus and leads them to a factory where they're forced to become hot dogs.

Some games like Liberty City Stories have equally messed up missions in the form of Bringing the House Down. However, the evilest aspects from the older GTA games have been mostly relegated to small-time moments in the recent HD GTA games.

It would be interesting to see GTA 6 return to a darker approach.

1) Several visitable locations

GTA 1 had some underrated features missing from the rest of the series (Image via iPhantom3D)

One of the most interesting aspects about GTA 1 was how players traveled through Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas. It was a 2D game, so it wasn't the most exciting to traverse through, but just the concept of exploring all of these locations in a game like GTA 6 would be amazing.

The technology is present. The GTA series doesn't have to be restricted to just one major location like Vice City anymore. It's easier to do what the most recent GTA games have done, but it would be a major step forward if GTA 6 felt more diverse and bigger than ever.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

