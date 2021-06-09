5 most evil missions in the GTA series

The GTA series isn't for the faint of heart, but even some missions within the series stand out for being more evil than others.

For all intents and purposes, this list will classify the most evil missions within the GTA series as missions that target and harm innocent civilians. Typically, dozens of NPCs die throughout the course of some missions, but they're usually rival gangsters or other criminals that warrant such extreme measures being taken against them.

However, these five missions kill some innocent people that either did nothing wrong or their actions were so minor by comparison, that it seems like the mission itself is a harsh punishment. Either way, this list will rank certain missions higher than others based on the number of innocents harmed and the cruelty of it.

Five of the most evil missions in the GTA series

#5 - Deconstruction

Vandalizing a construction site (which includes killing several construction workers in the process) and then burying the foreman alive (who is inside a portable toilet) is quite extreme given the circumstances involving the mission.

Being harassed is a terrible thing, so it's understandable why Kendl is angry at the construction site workers for doing so. However, it seems rather ruthless of CJ to go to the lengths that he did for what's ultimately a minor inconvenience. There are many ways to intimidate workers, so it's interesting that CJ chose the method he did for this mission.

This mission is especially cruel, but it's surprisingly not the evilest thing CJ has done in GTA San Andreas.

#4 - Management Issues

Management Issues involves Madd Dogg's manager and his female companion being killed solely because the manager doesn't think OG Loc is good enough for the music industry. Killing the manager for this petty reason is bad, but the fact that this spirals Madd Dogg's descent into depression also makes it a particularly messed up mission.

Still, CJ masquerades as a driver, picks up Alan Crawford (the manager) and his girlfriend, and then drives off a pier to let them drown. As far as the player knows, neither of these two individuals did anything to deserve this, as OG Loc is a terrible rapper and shouldn't be considered seriously by any musical professional.

Add in the fact that this causes Madd Dogg's descent and it's easy to see why this mission is so messed up.

#3 - Messing with the Man (GTA Vice City)

Messing with the Man is a mission where Tommy Vercetti is told to cause as much chaos as possible to earn Mitch Baker's respect. There are many ways to complete this mission, technically speaking, but it's heavily implied that Tommy is just supposed to go around killing as many people as possible.

However, the closest people to this mission are random civilians. There is no limit to how many the player has to kill, so players are encouraged to kill as many random pedestrians as possible. It almost seems more like a rampage than a mission.

#2 - Hot Dog Homicide (GTA 2)

Not many modern GTA fans are aware of how interesting GTA 2 was as a game. One mission in that game stands out as a particularly evil mission. Hot Dog Homicide! is a mission where players take a bus, pick up some innocent pedestrians, drive them to a meat processing plant, and have them killed so their meat can be used in hot dogs.

The Playstation port is a little less evil, as players are picking up Hare Krishna thugs instead of random civilians, but the end result is the same. Whether it's gang members or not, Hot Dog Homicide! is unquestionably the most vile and evil mission involving cannibalism within the GTA series.

In terms of sheer damage, this mission doesn't have as many casualties as the next mission. However, that doesn't make this mission any less twisted.

#1 - Bringing the House Down (GTA Liberty City Stories)

Many GTA missions are twisted in their own right, but virtually none of them have the player committing terrorism at a large scale. In this mission, Toni Cipriani permanently ruins Fort Staunton and kills many civilians in a series of explosions designed to weaken the Forelli family's influence over Liberty City.

The mission does succeed in making the Forellis largely irrelevant in the grand scheme of things, but many other GTA missions have accomplished something similar by doing something far less sinister. Not only that, but Toni has to kill several innocent witnesses just to ensure that this mission goes smoothly.

In terms of sheer damage, no other mission has the player replicating anything close to this. Toni has no morals about doing a mission this messed up, especially since the reward is so minimal for the crime committed.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

