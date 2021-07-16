Glitchpunk, a GTA 2 and Cyberpunk hybrid, is hitting Early Access soon

It's surprisingly rare for GTA 2 to inspire a good-looking indie game, but Glitchpunk looks promising with a touch of Cyberpunk thrown in.

Many indie games in the past year have taken inspiration from Cyberpunk, as it was a trending game of insurmountable hype. What is more surprising is an indie game that is willing to take inspiration from the old-school GTA games. Not a game like GTA 3 or Vice City; rather, a game that resembles GTA 2.

GTA 2 was a fun game for its time, although its style of gameplay could feel antiquated for modern GTA fans. So it's interesting that a new indie game would take some aspects of both Cyberpunk and GTA 2. Glitchpunk looks good too, so it is nice to know that it will be hitting Early Access on August 11, 2021.

A GTA 2 and Cyberpunk-esque game known as Glitchpunk will enter Early Access on August 11

It's a short trailer, but it does a good enough job showing off what the game is all about. Funnily enough, GTA 2 also took place in a futuristic setting, making Glitchpunk's similarity to the old GTA game quite amusing.

Glitchpunk also seems to operate from a top-down 2D plane (at least for some parts of its gameplay). Like GTA 2, there is money, weaponry, and foes to kill on the open streets. There is even something reminiscent of the Wanted Level system in this game.

Likewise, there are several vehicles, gangs, in-game radio, and other GTA 2-esque shenanigans for old-school GTA fans to enjoy. It's scheduled for an Early Access release date on August 11, 2021.

Some Cyberpunk influence

Cyberpunk is a subgenre of science fiction, long before the game of the same name came out (Image via Glitchpunk)

While most players are aware of Cyberpunk thanks to the popular game, Cyberpunk 2077, the genre of Cyberpunk has had its roots in the 1960s during the New Wave movement. Anybody who has played Cyberpunk 2077 has a general idea of the style. A good amount of influence from that genre can clearly be seen in Glitchpunk's presentation.

Of course, Glitchpunk isn't just inspired by Cyberpunk. It's also reminiscent of GTA 2's old gang features, especially since the Steam page seems to indicate that a player can help some gangs over another.

The GTA influences

It even has a flamethrower like in the old games (Image via Glitchpunk)

So far, Glitchpunk's official Steam page promises:

Top-down gameplay

Different vehicles

12 gangs

Police and up to 10 different Wanted Levels

Four different cities

Mature story with multiple endings

2D sprites and a 3D environment

In-game radio

All of these aspects were found in the 2D universe of GTA games in some manner (with certain numbers being obviously different).

Early Access

The GTA 1 and GTA 2-esque gameplay some GTA fans are familiar with (Image via Glitchpunk)

As previously mentioned, the game is scheduled to be released as an Early Access title on August 11, 2021. Early Access is not the same as a game's final release, so some aspects of this GTA-like game are subject to change.

Their official Steam page documents everything that fans of the old-school GTA games could hope for. There is even an official Discord group to join, full of even more insight on the game's future.

