Beginner’s guide to flying planes in GTA 5 on PC 

Flying planes in GTA 5 might just be the best way to travel around the map. The game has a vast map that can take a lot of time to get from one point to another by car.

Flying planes can be pretty challenging in GTA 5, especially if players don’t have experience with any older GTA titles. To fly a plane, they need to locate one in the game.

There are quite a few plane spawn spots in GTA 5, and gamers can go to them at any point and pick a plane to fly. There are chances of getting a wanted star, but they can easily get into a plane in GTA 5.

Everything players need to know about flying planes in GTA 5 on PC

Take off

Once users get onto a plane in GTA 5, they need to learn to take off. All they must do is hold the ‘W’ key on the keyboard and watch the plane move forward when on land.

For the plane to take off, players need to hold the ‘Num5’ button for the plane’s nose to lift off from the ground. When the plane is in the air, they have to press ‘G’ to take up the wheels.

Maneuvering the plane

Once the plane is airborne, gamers can control the plane’s direction by pressing ‘W’, ‘S’, ‘A’, and ‘D’. These buttons turn the aircraft in the desired direction.

Users can tilt the plane by pressing ‘Num 4’ to roll the aircraft towards the left and ‘Num 6’ to do so towards the right.

Pressing the ‘Num 8’ pitches the aircraft towards the front, which means moving the nose down. Players can lift the plane’s nose by pressing ‘Num 5’.

Landing the plane

The Hydra is a notably fast plane in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Also Read

To land the plane, players must find a long straight road to land. The next step is getting the aircraft as close to the land as possible by pressing ‘Num 8’. They then need to pull out the wheels for the plane by pressing ‘G’.

Gamers must watch the speed and altitude of the plane while bringing it to the floor, and the last thing they need to do once the plane has touched the ground is to press ‘S’ to stop the aircraft.

Edited by Ravi Iyer