5 best fighter jets in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online features an array of aircraft that players can purchase from certain in-game websites. Some of these aircrafts are termed as fighter jets. They usually have a high top speed and deadly weapons in their arsenal. They are pretty expensive because of these attributes but are very useful against enemy NPCs as well as rival players.

Two new planes debuted with the San Andreas Mercenaries update back in June this year. As a result, the hierarchy of the best fighter jets in the game has changed.

So, let's take a look at a ranked list of the five best fighter jets in GTA Online in 2023.

Buckingham Pyro and 4 other best fighter jets in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

5) Jobuilt P-996 Lazer

The Jobuilt P-996 Lazer has been a part of the game since its launch. It has an aerodynamic design based on the F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet and can fly as fast as 195.00 mph (313.82 km/h). It can shoot Homing Missiles and boasts a bulletproof rear end.

However, it has a high price tag of $6,500,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry. Players can test drive the P-996 Lazer if they manage to steal it from the highly secure Fort Zancudo air base. It even spawns there in GTA 5's story mode.

4) V-65 Molotok

The V-65 Molotok is a vintage fighter jet based on the Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-15 and Mig-17. It was added to the game with the Smuggler's Run update in August 2017 and can be purchased for $4,788,000 from Warstock Cache and Carry.

You can also get the Molotok for its $3,600,000 Trade Price. To unlock it, they must complete 18 Air Freight Cargo Missions.

In return for such a hefty investment, you will get an aircraft with a top speed of 207.75 mph (334.34 km/h), the ability to shoot Homing Missiles, deploy countermeasures, and provide protection from the back due to its bulletproof rear.

3) Buckingham Pyro

The Buckingham Pyro is a pretty unique-looking aircraft based on the real-life fighter jet, De Havilland Vampire. Just like the V-65 Molotok, it was added in 2017, is bulletproof from the back, can fire Homing Missiles, and deploy countermeasures. That said, the Buckingham Pyro has a much faster top speed of 222.75 mph (358.48 km/h).

Additionally, this plane costs a bit less at $4,455,500 on Warstock Cache and Carry and also has a Trade Price of $3,350,000, which gets unlocked upon completing 33 Air Freight Cargo Missions in GTA Online. Therefore, it ranks higher than the V-65 Molotok on this list.

2) Mammoth Hydra

The Mammoth Hydra is a combination of the British Aerospace Harrier II, the F-35 Lightning II, and the McDonnell Douglas AV-8B Harrier II. It debuted back in 2015 with the Heists update and has been one of the best planes in GTA Online since. This aircraft can also shoot Homing Missiles and deploy countermeasures and features the unique ability to take off and land vertically (VTOL).

In terms of speed, the Mammoth Hydra can fly as fast as 209.25 mph (336.75 km/h). You can purchase it from Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,990,000 or unlock Hydra's $3,000,000 Trade Price. GTA Online money glitches can help in affording this plane.

1) Mammoth F-160 Raiju

The Mammoth F-160 Raiju was added to GTA Online in the summer of 2023 with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Its design is a blend of the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II and the Northrop YF-23. The F-160 Raiju features VTOL, just like the Mammoth Hydra, can shoot Homing Missiles, and even has a Stealth Mode.

While it is much more expensive, costing $6,855,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry, it is significantly faster, thanks to an excellent top speed of 232.50 mph (374.17 km/h). This can be of great help during the newly added GTA Online Ghosts Exposed event.

You can unlock Raiju's Trade Price of $5,141,250 by completing the San Andreas Mercenaries mission, On Parade.

