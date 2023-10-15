GTA Online Ghost Exposed: All 10 map locations for hunting ghosts in the Halloween 2023 event

Halloween celebrations continue in GTA Online with the newly released Ghosts Exposed, a freemode collectible event introduced last week on October 12, 2023. In this unique hunt, players need to take pictures of 10 different ghosts looming around the land of Los Santos and Blaine County. However, these spirits appear only during a specific time and location on the map, making it essential to know where to look for them.

Each photograph of the ghost will reward players with $20,000, with the final one handing out a whopping $50,000. To help those daring enough to participate in this hunt, this article shares all 10 ghost locations in GTA Online Ghost Exposed during the Halloween 2023 event.

GTA Online ghosts hunting map locations for Ghosts Exposed event (Halloween 2023)

As soon as players start the game after the latest weekly update, they will receive a notification about the ongoing public paranormal photography competition. This will initiate the Ghost Exposed event, after which one can start hunting ghosts in the game.

A map overview of all possible ghosts locations in GTA Online Ghosts Exposed event (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are all the possible ghost locations in GTA Online based on the above map, and the in-game timings during which they appear respectively:

Barn in Grapeseed, McKenzie Field (8 pm-9 pm) Abandoned trailer on Algonquin Boulevard, Sandy Shores (9 pm-10 pm) Wrecked bus in the desert, east of Maude’s Trailer, Grapeseed (10 pm-11 pm) El Gordo Lighthouse island, east of Mount Gordo (11 pm-12 am) Burnt house on Joshua Road, Harmony (1 am-2 am) Hill Valley Church, Great Chaparrai (2 am-3 am) Northeastern house on Procopio Drive, Paleto Bay (3 am-4 am) Waterfall of Two Hoots Falls, Tongva Hills (4 am-5 am) Raton Canyon Bridge (5 am-6 am) Across the Trevor’s Trailer, Sandy Shores (12 am-1 am)

Players should note that the last ghost only appears after finding all of the nine first. Once they are all photographed, they will receive the following message from the Ghosts Exposed team:

“Hey ghost hunter! Your pics have got everyone SPOOKED! They all look SO real!! Look out for the exclusive merch we sent as a thank-you. Stay living, G.E.”

This will unlock the Ghosts Exposed livery for the Albany Brigham, making it look like the Ecto-1 from the Ghostbusters franchise. The four-door civilian couch wagon is now purchasable from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website for $1,499,000.

UFO sightseeing is also back in the game and players can find these flying saucers in the skies of Los Santos. Every day, the UFO location in GTA Online changes and players can take photographs of each and send them to Omega for rewards.

The Halloween 2023 event offers plenty of cash-making opportunities, making the existing GTA Online money glitches less relevant.

Poll : Do you find this week's Halloween update worth playing the game? Yes No 4 votes