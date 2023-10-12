How to get Ecto-1 car from Ghostbusters in GTA Online Halloween 2023?

GTA Online never really had an Ecto-1 type vehicle until now, as the new Halloween 2023 update has just added that for all Ghostbusters fans - the Albany Brigham. It is a 4-seater coach wagon released today in Los Santos as part of the much-awaited San Andreas Mercenaries DLC drip feed.

The vehicle is heavily based on the real-life 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor, making it look like an Ecto-1 from the famous Ghostbusters franchise.

This article shares how to get this Halloween-themed vehicle in the Grand Theft Auto Online 2023 event this week.

Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters is now available in GTA Online as part of Halloween 2023 update

The new GTA Online weekly update allows players to get the new Ecto-1-inspired Albany Brigham this Halloween month and beyond. Players can follow the below-mentioned steps to obtain the vehicle:

Open the in-game internet using a mobile or laptop. Select the Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Search for Albany Brigham. Order it.

Albany Brigham currently costs a whopping $1,499,000; however, it’s free for GTA+ members this month. While the basic version of the car does look like Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters, players can even make it more suitable for Halloween by obtaining the Ghosts Exposed livery for it.

How to unlock Ghosts Exposed livery for Albany Brigham?

Rockstar Games has also introduced GTA Online Ghosts Exposed, a brand new collectible hunt as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries drip-feed content. After the latest update, players will be informed about a public paranormal photography competition via an automatic text message from the Ghosts Exposed documentary team.

Gamers essentially need to find hidden ghosts in Los Santos and take a photograph of them to earn $20,000 and 500 RP for each picture. Players can complete the event and unlock the Ghosts Exposed livery for the Ecto-1-inspired Albany Brigham.

That said, this makes it utmost necessary to know where to look for these ghosts in the huge world of Grand Theft Auto 5.

A map overview of all possible ghost locations in the game (Image via gtalens.com)

The picture above helps identify all 10 possible spawn locations of these ghosts in Los Santos and Blaine County. Below are the in-game timings during which each of them may appear at the locations:

Location 1: 4 am-5 am

4 am-5 am Location 2: 2 am-3 am

2 am-3 am Location 3: 1 am-2 am

1 am-2 am Location 4: 9 pm-10 pm

9 pm-10 pm Location 5: 10 pm-11 pm

10 pm-11 pm Location 6: 11 pm-12 am

11 pm-12 am Location 7: 8 pm-9 pm

8 pm-9 pm Location 8: 5 am-6 am

5 am-6 am Location 9: 3 am-4 am

3 am-4 am Location 10: 12 am-1 am

The Albany Brigham is a perfect vehicle to celebrate Halloween in Los Santos while waiting for the Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement.

