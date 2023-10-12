GTA
GTA Online weekly update for October 12-18, 2023, released

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Oct 12, 2023 09:30 GMT
A brief about the new GTA Online weekly update released today for October 12-18, 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)
A brief about the new GTA Online weekly update released today for October 12-18, 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The new GTA Online weekly update released today just made Halloween's spooky season more spectacular. Albany Brigham, the new drip-feed Ghostbusters-inspired vehicle, debuted in Los Santos, along with the new Ghosts Exposed event. UFO Business Battles and Phantom Cars are all back just in time to celebrate the month.

Rockstar is also giving up to 3x bonuses on various Halloween-themed adversary modes and a new log-in free item throughout the week. Three new Deathmatches have also been introduced with double cash and RP and many enticing discounts on vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Brand new GTA Online weekly update exceeds last week’s Halloween event (October 12 to October 18)

New Vehicle

  • Albany Brigham

New Deathmatches

  • Damned and Lost
  • Drop Dead
  • Suck It Up

New log-in reward

  • Green Vintage Witch Mask

Returning content

  • UFO Business Battles
  • Phantom Car

3x Cash and RP

  • Slasher

2x Cash and RP

  • Halloween Bunker Series
  • Alien Survivals
  • Lost vs. Damned
  • Condemned
  • Judgement Day
  • Bunker Sell Missions
  • New Deathmatches

Hustlers can easily earn a lot of cash this spooky week in Los Santos instead of relying on GTA Online money glitches.

New variety of showroom cars is now obtainable in GTA Online (October 12 to October 18)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

  • Vapid FMJ
  • Grotti Carbonizzare
  • Ocelot F620
  • Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio
  • Dewbauchee Exemplar

Luxury Autos Showroom:

  • Lampadati Tigon
  • Annis S80RR

Podium Vehicle of the Week:

  • Karin Futo GTX

LS Car Meet Prize Ride of the Week:

  • Annis Hellion

HSW Premium Test Ride Car (available only on PS5/Xbox Series X|S):

  • Karin S95 HSW

Test Track Vehicles of the week:

  • Vapid Peyote Gasser
  • Grotti GT500
  • Declasse Vamos

Time Trial This Week:

  • Sports Premium Race – Wiwang Park
  • HSW Time Trial – Del Perro Beach
  • RC Time Trial – Little Seoul
  • Time Trial – Stab City

This week’s GTA Online podium car, the Karin Futo GTX, is a 3-door civilian compact sports car based on the 1983-1987 Toyota Sprinter Trueno (AE86) liftback.

List of all weekly discounts and rewards available for players (October 12 to October 18)

40% off

  • Karin Technical Aqua
  • Vapid Peyote Gasser
  • Grotti GT500
  • Annis S80RR
  • Vapid FMJ

30% off

  • Mammoth Streamer216
  • Bunker
  • Bunker Upgrades and Modifications

20% off

  • Vapid Ratel

Other rewards to claim:

  • Orange Vintage Werewolf Mask
  • Light Green Vintage Vampire Mask

It is a fantastic Halloween week in the game for fans while they wait for the Grand Theft Auto 6.

