GTA Online weekly update for October 12-18, 2023, released

The new GTA Online weekly update released today just made Halloween's spooky season more spectacular. Albany Brigham, the new drip-feed Ghostbusters-inspired vehicle, debuted in Los Santos, along with the new Ghosts Exposed event. UFO Business Battles and Phantom Cars are all back just in time to celebrate the month.

Rockstar is also giving up to 3x bonuses on various Halloween-themed adversary modes and a new log-in free item throughout the week. Three new Deathmatches have also been introduced with double cash and RP and many enticing discounts on vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Brand new GTA Online weekly update exceeds last week’s Halloween event (October 12 to October 18)

New Vehicle

Albany Brigham

New Deathmatches

Damned and Lost

Drop Dead

Suck It Up

New log-in reward

Green Vintage Witch Mask

Returning content

UFO Business Battles

Phantom Car

3x Cash and RP

Slasher

2x Cash and RP

Halloween Bunker Series

Alien Survivals

Lost vs. Damned

Condemned

Judgement Day

Bunker Sell Missions

New Deathmatches

Hustlers can easily earn a lot of cash this spooky week in Los Santos instead of relying on GTA Online money glitches.

New variety of showroom cars is now obtainable in GTA Online (October 12 to October 18)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Vapid FMJ

Grotti Carbonizzare

Ocelot F620

Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio

Dewbauchee Exemplar

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Lampadati Tigon

Annis S80RR

Podium Vehicle of the Week:

Karin Futo GTX

LS Car Meet Prize Ride of the Week:

Annis Hellion

HSW Premium Test Ride Car (available only on PS5/Xbox Series X|S):

Karin S95 HSW

Test Track Vehicles of the week:

Vapid Peyote Gasser

Grotti GT500

Declasse Vamos

Time Trial This Week:

Sports Premium Race – Wiwang Park

HSW Time Trial – Del Perro Beach

RC Time Trial – Little Seoul

Time Trial – Stab City

This week’s GTA Online podium car, the Karin Futo GTX, is a 3-door civilian compact sports car based on the 1983-1987 Toyota Sprinter Trueno (AE86) liftback.

List of all weekly discounts and rewards available for players (October 12 to October 18)

40% off

Karin Technical Aqua

Vapid Peyote Gasser

Grotti GT500

Annis S80RR

Vapid FMJ

30% off

Mammoth Streamer216

Bunker

Bunker Upgrades and Modifications

20% off

Vapid Ratel

Other rewards to claim:

Orange Vintage Werewolf Mask

Light Green Vintage Vampire Mask

It is a fantastic Halloween week in the game for fans while they wait for the Grand Theft Auto 6.

