All 10 Ghosts locations in GTA Online Ghosts Exposed Halloween Hunt

Halloween festivities continue in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online this week with the addition of the Ghosts Exposed event. It is a Freemode event added by Rockstar Games with the latest weekly update, in which players are tasked with taking pictures of 10 ghost apparitions. However, these apparitions only spawn during certain hours (in-game time) and at different locations on the map.

Along with being a fun Freemode event, this activity will also help players make in-game money and even reward them with a unique livery for a newly added vehicle. For those interested, here are all 10 ghost locations in GTA Online Ghosts Exposed Halloween Hunt.

GTA Online Ghosts Exposed Halloween Hunt: All 10 ghost locations

You will be notified about the Ghosts Exposed by the Ghosts Exposed team event via email in the game. You must then go to these locations at a specific time, take a picture of the ghost there, and send it to the Ghosts Exposed contact:

All 10 Ghost locations for the Ghosts Exposed event (Image via gtalens.com)

Location 1 - Between 4 am and 5 am

- Between 4 am and 5 am Location 2 - Between 2 am and 3 am

- Between 2 am and 3 am Location 3 - Between 1 am and 2 am

- Between 1 am and 2 am Location 4 - Between 9 pm and 10 pm

- Between 9 pm and 10 pm Location 5 - Between 10 pm and 11 pm

- Between 10 pm and 11 pm Location 6 - Between 11 pm and 12 am

- Between 11 pm and 12 am Location 7 - Between 8 pm and 9 pm

- Between 8 pm and 9 pm Location 8 - Between 5 am and 6 am

- Between 5 am and 6 am Location 9 - Between 3 am and 4 am

- Between 3 am and 4 am Location 10 - Between 12 am and 1 am

The ghosts have two possible spawn points in their respective locations, so you will have to look around a little to find them. However, it shouldn't be very difficult.

An example of what the Ghosts Exposed event ghosts look like (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Additionally, the tenth ghost, which belongs to Grand Theft Auto 4: The Lost and Damned protagonist, Johnny Klebitz, will only become available after taking pictures of the nine other ghosts.

Each picture will reward you $20,000 and 500 RP. Completing the event will also reward an extra $50,000 and the Ghosts Exposed Livery for the newly added Albany Brigham. This car is based on the 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor and can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,499,000.

Although the Ghosts Exposed event and the Albany Brigham have only been added with today's GTA Online weekly update, data miners found them months ago in the San Andreas Mercenaries update files.

In addition to this event, you can take advantage of bonus rewards on Adversary Modes such as Slasher, Condemned, Judgement, and Lost vs Damned through October 18, 2023.

Rockstar has also doubled Bunker Sell Mission payouts this week, which is a good way of making money while waiting for a Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement, rumored to take place this month.

