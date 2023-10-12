Albany Brigham debuts in GTA Online Halloween 2023 event today

Rockstar released Albany Brigham in the GTA Online Halloween 2023 event as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC drip-feed vehicle. Starting today, players can visit the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website in the game and buy this much-awaited 4-door coach wagon for $1,499,000.

That’s not all, as gamers can also unlock a Ghostbusters-inspired special livery for the vehicle, making it the perfect thing to own in the GTA Online Halloween 2023 event.

GTA Online’s Albany Brigham is the limelight of the new Halloween 2023 event released today

The new GTA Online weekly update has added a lot of new things for players to celebrate the spooky season of Halloween, but Albany Brigham is the one that shines above them all. The long-body vehicle seems to be inspired by various real-life cars with different body parts:

1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor – Overall design

Overall design 1959 Superior-Cadillac Broadmoor Skyview – Rear window

Rear window 1963 Cadillac Series 62 – Headlights and front design elements

Headlights and front design elements Cadillac Series 62 (later models of its 5th generation) – Rear bumper

The Albany Brigham also has a unique horn that sounds like a looping cat growl. This could be a reference to the Ectomobile used in the popular Ghostbusters franchise. However, the warning sirens will become malfunctioned if players overuse them.

According to the in-game files, Rockstar Games has given Albany Brigham a top speed of 84.51 mph (136.00 km/h), which is pretty decent for a ride like this. However, the actual performance may vary when using it in Los Santos. The vehicle is also powered by a 4-gear engine in an RWD layout per the details.

Here’s how the in-game website describes the new machine:

“Back in the '50s, the Albany Brigham was the perfect car for any stage of life. A respectable Sunday strolling wagon for the white picket newlyweds,....and when you didn't make it to the hospital in time, a very dignified hearse. And like you tell your grandpa, all those skills are completely transferable to the modern economy.”

Players must take photos of ten ghosts in the new Ghosts Exposed event to unlock the special livery.

It’s the perfect way to notch up the Halloween celebrations while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

