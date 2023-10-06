Unreleased Albany Brigham in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC: Everything known about it so far

The Albany Brigham is the final vehicle to be introduced in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. Some players might be hyped to see it, so this article will cover everything known about it before the actual release. All this content comes from various datamines and exploits. Examples of features covered here include the car's description, price, and various customizable features like liveries.

Please note that anything unreleased is subject to change upon debut. Rockstar Games usually doesn't change such content when they've already been datamined this far into a patch, but it's something for readers to keep in mind. There are a few topics to cover below regarding this Halloween-themed car.

All you need to know about the unreleased Albany Brigham in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC

Another screenshot of this car (Image via Rockstar Games)

The description for the final car of GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries DLC is as follows:

"Back in the 50's, the Albany Brigham was the perfect car for any stage of life. A respectable Sunday strolling wagon for the white picket newlyweds, an ambulance for when you were horrifically disfigured in a preventable accident, and when you didn't make it to the hospital in time, a very dignified hearse. And like you tell your grandpa, all those skills are all completely transferable to the modern economy."

Here are some crucial details about the vehicle that some GTA Online players may wish to know:

Price: $1,499,000 (No Trade Price)

$1,499,000 (No Trade Price) Where to buy?: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Southern San Andreas Super Autos Vehicle class: Muscle

Muscle Vehicle capacity: Four people

Four people Real-life inspiration: 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor

Its top speed does not seem impressive in initial tests, but players won't know its true value until YouTuber Broughy1322 takes it out for a ride shortly after the Albany Brigham is finally released.

Customization

All customizable features for San Andreas Mercenaries' Albany Brigham have been datamined. GTA Online players can find out what they look like in the above video. As far as liveries go, the options include:

Stock Mod: Free

Free Basic Purple Pinstripe: $200

$200 Basic Blue Pinstripe: $400

$400 White Flame Pinstripe: $600

$600 White Aggressive Flame: $800

$800 White Sharp Pinstripe Lines: $1,000

$1,000 Red Sharp Pinstripe Lines: $1,200

$1,200 Sugar Skulls: $1,400

$1,400 Rusty Mission Row SA: $1,600

$1,600 Harsh Souls: $1,800

$1,800 Love Fist: $2,000

$2,000 Ghosts Exposed: $2,200

The Ghosts Exposed is a customisation reward to be introduced in a later GTA Online weekly update. Apart from having a fascinating choice between a coffin or a stretcher, many of the other customizable options are what gamers usually expect from most vehicles.

There aren't any special gameplay features worth noting about this car, so don't expect Imani Tech, HSW upgrades, etc.

Ghosts Exposed livery reward

If GTA Online players want the Albany Brigham's Ghosts Exposed livery, they must participate in the upcoming Halloween event, where they have to photograph ten different ghosts. Players may even see a familiar face there, but this article won't spoil that. Rockstar Games will release that event later this month, so stay tuned for further news.

All ghosts are located in the top half of the GTA Online map. Curious players can get a sneak peek at them on the GTAWeb.eu interactive map. That information should be helpful for players once the event is live.

The Albany Brigham is an interesting Halloween car, so hopefully, players now know what to expect from it. In related news, check out the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 news here.

