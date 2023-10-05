Why players should be excited about GTA Online Halloween 2023 update

GTA Online's Halloween 2023 has the potential to be genuinely fun. Datamines of the update have been out for months, so fans already have an idea of what they will get when the patch goes live. Those who don't already know will get a summary of the new content in this article and reasons why they should be excited about it.

No official release date has been confirmed for Halloween 2023 just yet. What GTA Online players do know about the update is that it will take place in October 2023 and likely end in early November 2023.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions. The datamines below contain some spoilers.

Why GTA Online's Halloween 2023 update will likely be a ton of fun

Expand Tweet

Here is what has been datamined about GTA Online's Halloween 2023 update so far:

Ghosts Exposed event: GTA Online players can take photographs of 10 ghosts to get money. Taking snapshots of all 10 will also give them the Ghosts Exposed livery for the upcoming Albany Brigham.

GTA Online players can take photographs of 10 ghosts to get money. Taking snapshots of all 10 will also give them the Ghosts Exposed livery for the upcoming Albany Brigham. Animals Possessed event: Various boars, cougars, coyotes, deer, and dogs can end up possessed and attack the player.

Various boars, cougars, coyotes, deer, and dogs can end up possessed and attack the player. Returning UFO event: This event came from Halloween 2022. It involves taking a photo of a UFO each day for money. The UFO Boxer Shorts remains the reward for this year's version of the event.

Some fans also want a GTA 6 announcement, but they should not count on it. Nothing datamined from the Halloween 2023 update has anything to do with the next Grand Theft Auto game.

Joy of Halloween

Expand Tweet

One thing unique in GTA Online this spooky season is the different weather conditions not normally found in GTA Online. Everything is greener and darker, which can feel like a breath of fresh air compared to the usual climate you see in most months. Of course, much of the attire released around this time is perfect for people who enjoy Halloween.

Masks and costumes are expected to be released in the upcoming weeks. Some gamers might enjoy the new additions, especially if anything synergizes with their outfits. The return of some spooky Adversary Modes could also be a nice diversion.

Simple but fun content

Expand Tweet

Two events being focused on taking snapshots might seem redundant, but the actual content is enjoyable and generous. Getting easy money doing something other than the usual grind is a nice break.

One of the ghosts you can photograph is Johnny Klebitz, who is located right where he died in Grand Theft Auto 5. There is some nostalgia to be had, even if many players were mad (at the time) that a once cool protagonist got Wasted so pathetically.

All known locations for Ghosts Exposed (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

Much of what Rockstar Games put in the San Andreas Mercenaries update was disappointing, including boring missions, massive cuts, and vehicle availability. The content of Halloween 2023 seems much more interesting by comparison.

Poll : Do you usually decorate your home with Halloween decorations? Yes No 0 votes