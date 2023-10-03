GTA 5 receives AI integration with the new update today (2023): Full patch notes, platform, and more

GTA 5 has just received a new and important update today, October 3, 2023, that integrates an AI-based feature, new reporting options, and performance stability. According to the famous Rockstar insider Tez2 on X (formerly Twitter), only the PC version of the game received a new patch that utilizes the Toxmod, an AI-powered voice chat moderation tool. The update has the following build number:

Build ID: 1.0.3028.0_A

This article shares all of the patch notes of GTA 5’s new update released today, highlighting the important things one should know about.

New GTA 5 update today by Rockstar Games adds AI, along with other necessary fixes and options

As can be seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, Tez2 shared that the brand new GTA 5 update patch by Rockstar Games allows them to use Toxmod to detect toxic speech in the game. As per his findings, this also added two new reporting options for players to use now – Emails and Phone Texts.

According to the Rockstar Games support page, here are the official patch notes for the new update released today:

General

Added voice chat recording capacity for potential moderation/review.

Security

Implemented several general fixes to improve stability and security.

Game Stability and Performance

Fixed several issues that could crash the game when reporting other players or other information being dropped.

Fixed various issues that could prevent PC texts from appearing in other lobbies or sessions.

Another notable insider, PLTytus, also reported with the help of @Qrix_PL that the developers can now listen to the microphone audio even when players are on loading screens.

While the update itself isn’t significantly big, the utilization of a tool like Toxmod paves the way for more AI integration in the future and possibly in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

While some GTA 6 release date leaks point towards an imminent announcement, Rockstar still improving the Grand Theft Auto Online experience in 2023 is great to see.