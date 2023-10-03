GTA 6 map leaks: Everything about the leaked Vice City so far

No official GTA 6 map has been leaked thus far, but there are several rumors tied to Vice City as a location in this game. For those unaware, the old September 18, 2022, video leaks displayed that Vice City is a location present in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. Several cities and important properties have been documented to exist.

Note that anything discussed in leaks is always subject to change. GTA 6 still has no known release date, let alone any credible announcement date.

At the very least, the following leaks give players some insight into what the upcoming game is going to be like.

GTA 6 map leaks about Vice City

Despite the fact that no GTA 6 announcement is on the horizon, there are things worth talking about pertaining to its map leaks. For starters, it's been showcased through the old September 18, 2022 mega-leak, that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game takes place in Vice City in a modern setting. There is nothing to suggest that the game takes place in the 80s.

Pages 37 through 56 of the GTA 6 leaks compilation (as seen in the above Tweet) cover all the relevant map and location rumors. This article will summarize the important parts in case that document gets taken down for the reader's convenience.

The above image is the closest thing to a full picture that gamers have about GTA 6's map. Dozens of fans worked on this mapping project based on locations leaked on September 18, 2022. There is no guarantee that it's accurate, but it's still the best thing that is available for the public to see at the moment.

It will be interesting to see how it compares to the final map once it's officially revealed. Note that there are several fan-made maps, but none of them were leaked from the game just yet.

Known Vice City locations

Here are major parts of Vice City hinted to be in GTA 6 as per the leaks:

Ambrosia

Ekanfinaka

Grassviers

Hamlet

Jack of Hearts Club

Keys

La Perle

Lake Leonida

Leaf Links

Little Haiti

Malibu Club

Ocean Drive

Ocean View

Port Gellhorn

Redhill

Rockridge

South Beach

Sundown

Vice Beach

Washington Beach

Several of these locations were shown in various clips. For example, some World Events reference Little Haiti and the Malibu Club, so it would be safe to speculate that they would be present in the upcoming game.

There is a leak where Lucia stands here, but it cannot be posted here for DMCA reasons (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's quite clear that the Vice City of this upcoming game is still heavily based on Miami and its nearby regions. Port Gellhorn appears to be a mix of Fort Myers and Panama City (the one in Florida, not Panama). It is worth noting that there are also several small areas simply leaked as Police Station or Soccer Field, without a proper name for them.

Rumors of a GTA 6 release date usually point toward Fiscal 2025, but there is no official information from Rockstar Games yet. Players must be patient for either more credible leaks (and not the usual obviously fake hoaxes) or official news for more details about the upcoming game.

