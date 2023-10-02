GTA 6 announcement leak is reportedly a hoax: Everything to know

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 announcement leaks and rumors frequently hit social media. They raised the hopes of many in the gaming community but mostly led to disappointment. Another leak of this sort emerged recently when an X (formerly Twitter) account by the name of Chris Marxx claimed that Rockstar Games would announce the next Grand Theft Auto on October 26, 2023.

The insider also alleged that Rockstar had begun the title's preview campaign and could drop hints leading up to the said date. Marxx's claims received a lot of attention, both negative and positive. His X account eventually got deactivated, leaving fans wondering if the leak was a hoax, but there is a little more to the story.

Chris Marxx's GTA 6 announcement date leak is reportedly a hoax

Chris Marxx deactivated his X account after his suggestions regarding an October 26, 2023, GTA 6 announcement gained a lot of attention. It has now been revealed that the account was being operated by renowned data miner InfinityBesk, and another individual whose identity remains undisclosed.

Interestingly, the latter has been stated as the source of the leaked announcement date and the suggestion of Rockstar Games teasing the sequel before October 26, which seemingly came true.

The gaming studio posted an image promoting a new T-shirt in GTA Online, but fans believe that the Vinewood sign forming VI (six in Roman numerals) in the background is hinting at Grand Theft Auto 6.

There has been further speculation regarding the moon in the same image, which suggests that an announcement could come way sooner. However, Rockstar is yet to confirm anything.

Whether this was a genuine attempt at teasing the sequel or not, it is seemingly one reason why InfinityBesk isn't completely dismissing the rumored announcement date. That said, the data miner won't be commenting on the matter anymore since it might be real.

Rockstar's history of announcing new titles in October has also made everyone a little hopeful about receiving some information about the highly anticipated game. Take-Two Interactive's financial projections for Fiscal Year 2025 also indicate that it might be launched between late 2024 and early 2025.

If true, there is some chance of Grand Theft Auto 5's sequel getting announced this month or by the end of this year. This is because Rockstar usually announces titles at least two years prior to release.

Although nothing official has been revealed about Grand Theft Auto 6, hours' worth of its development footage got leaked online last year in September. The GTA 6 leaks showcased some really interesting information, which has increased the overall excitement surrounding it.

October 26 is still a couple of weeks away, so the validity of Chris Marxx's announcement leak remains to be seen.

