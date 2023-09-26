GTA 6 is expected to help Rockstar publisher earn $8 billion in fiscal 2025

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, is aiming for a huge profit after the release of GTA 6. According to a recent report by DramaAlert (X/@DramaAlert), the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto game will be released in 2024, and it is expected to generate revenue of up to $8 billion. While none of the parties have stated the release date for the game, the parent company’s recent Earnings Call meeting also hinted at a 2024 release date.

However, readers are advised to wait for an official confirmation from either Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive about the release date of GTA 6.

GTA 6 is anticipated to make record-breaking profits for Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive

On September 26, 2023, DramaAlert, a renowned media outlet, shared a tweet stating that the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game would be released during Take-Two Interactive’s fiscal year 2025. One should note that the fiscal year 2025 will start on April 1, 2024, and end on March 31, 2025.

Interestingly, in its recent Earnings Call meeting in May 2023, the Rockstar Games publisher predicted that it would earn over $8 billion in net bookings and over $1 billion in “Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow.”

The company mentioned that it has many “ground-breaking titles” lined up that would be released accordingly during the period. While it did not mention Grand Theft Auto 6 directly, many fans (including DramaAlert) believe that no other franchise or title under Take-Two Interactive’s ownership has the potential to gain such a huge profit.

In a subsequent tweet, DramaAlert stated that a GTA 6 trailer is expected to be released in October 2023. It further added that the popular American gaming studio has previously released and marketed most of its games in the month of October, and the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game is also expected to follow suit.

Many fans were earlier anticipating a GTA 6 release date update during Grand Theft Auto 5’s 10th anniversary. Since Rockstar Games did not mention anything about it, the community is looking forward to Grand Theft Auto Online’s 10th anniversary, which is on October 1, 2023.

