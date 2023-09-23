GTA 6 release date: How Microsoft leaked one of the most anticipated Rockstar titles

Based on old Microsoft documents, the GTA 6 can be expected to get a release date sometime in 2024. The information revealed is vague, especially since no month or day is listed. Still, this information was known as far back as late November 2022 when Microsoft was communicating with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority.

The lower half of the 24th page simply said that the next big Grand Theft Auto game should be released in 2024. Do keep in mind that there is no guarantee that GTA 6 will have a 2024 release date. Delays could always happen. Not to mention, Microsoft is merely expecting the new game to come out in 2024, based on an article written on Tech Radar.

GTA 6 could have a release date in 2024, according to Microsoft

Expand Tweet

Note that this Tweet is not referencing the recent Xbox mega-leak, which included rumors of Microsoft buying Nintendo or details about the new Xbox console. Instead, it shows an excerpt posted on a 111-page PDF available on a Gov.UK website.

One hilarious part is that Microsoft is sourcing Tech Radar for their 2024 expectation. That means Microsoft doesn't officially know when GTA 6 will be released and instead draws its conclusions from a summary of some other sources.

Expand Tweet

If you visit the aforementioned Tech Radar article about Grand Theft Auto 6, you will find that it is a compilation of various leaks and other news. Microsoft likely took the following excerpt from Tech Radar as proof:

"According to a report by Bloomberg, published back in June, 2022, current and former Rockstar staff reckoned GTA 6 was still at least two years away from release, suggesting a 2024/2025 launch. In a recent earnings call, Take-Two once again pointed to next fiscal year (April 2024 - March 2025) as a huge year for the company. This is very likely referring to GTA 6."

Once gamers go down the rabbit hole, they will find that Microsoft is sourcing Tech Radar, who, in turn, references a Bloomberg report and Take-Two Interactive Earnings Calls. Fiscal 2025 (April 2024 to March 2025) has often been cited as the most probable range of dates for the next Grand Theft Auto game's release, as Take-Two Interactive has stated that they expect several big titles to come out by then.

Source

Expand Tweet

The second hyperlink in the above Tweet will take readers to the 111-page PDF that includes Microsoft expecting GTA 6 to come out in 2024. Anybody looking for the source of Microsoft's expectations for the next Grand Theft Auto game will find it at the bottom of the 24th page with a hyperlink to the Tech Radar article as the 92nd source.

What does this mean?

Expand Tweet

In a nutshell, gamers still don't know much about GTA 6's release date except that it will come out sometime in 2024 to 2025. If big companies like Microsoft are sourcing online publication websites for their expectations, then even they don't know for sure.

Take-Two Interactive seems to expect big numbers for Fiscal 2025, so if there were a single game to help them reach these goals, it would be Grand Theft Auto 6. One can only hope that an announcement comes soon.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 will be playable in 2024? Yes No 0 votes