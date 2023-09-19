Major Xbox leak reveals how much GTA 5 reportedly charges Microsoft for Game Pass

Apparently, a recent leak has suggested that Microsoft expected to pay between $12 million and $15 million a month to get GTA 5 on the Xbox Game Pass. This comes from the current Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Trial involving the multinational technology giant. Interestingly, this huge leak reveals more than just the game. Many other titles were also leaked with their expected prices for Game Pass.

For example, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was apparently worth $300 million. It wasn't just prices that were leaked, either. Most played games from CY15 to CY19 were also revealed, with Fortnite unsurprisingly taking the top spot. For reference, the Grand Theft Auto franchise was only ranked fourth there.

Microsoft reportedly wanted to pay between $12 million to $15 million to get GTA 5 on Xbox Game Pass

Much like the infamous GTA 6 leaks from last year, there were many crazy things revealed in the major Xbox leaks on September 18, 2023. The latter ranges from Microsoft planning to acquire Nintendo to a new console (Xbox Series X Refresh). Let's focus on the reported prices that the company planned to pay developers for using their games on the Xbox Game Pass.

Here are the leaked prices, from lowest to highest:

Balder's Gate 3: ~$5 million

Blood Runner: ~$5 million

Just Dance: ~$5 million

Net Crisis Glitch Busters: ~$5 million

Return to Monkey Island: ~$5 million

Wreckfest 2: ~$10 million to $14 million

GTA 5: ~$12 million to $15 million a month

Dragon Ball: The Breakers: ~$20 million

Lego Star Wars: ~$35 million

Gotham Knights: ~$50 million

Dying Light 2: ~ $50 million

Assassin's Creed Mirage: ~$100 million

Mortal Kombat 1: Over $250 million

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: Over $300 million

That's a fair price for GTA 5 since the game has been out for a decade now. It is worth noting that Rockstar Games' title game was free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers in July 2023. This recent leak only includes the expected asking price, so it's possible that Rockstar Games could have gotten a different deal altogether.

Other GTA 5-related information from the major Xbox leaks

This leak revealed that GTA 5 was the most engaged Xbox Game Pass title from June 2019 to June 2020, barely beating Minecraft by two hours in the FY20 Game Pass Hours Played section. Note that the former title had fewer average engaged subscribers and hours per subscriber than some other games in certain sections.

The top 20 most engaged Xbox franchises from CY15 to CY19 in terms of total hours played in the billions were as follows:

Fortnite: 10.9 billion hours Call of Duty: 9.9 billion hours FIFA: 6.6 billion hours Grand Theft Auto: 6.4 billion hours NBA 2K: 4.0 billion hours Minecraft: 3.9 billion hours Destiny: 3.3 billion hours Tom Clancy's: 2.8 billion hours Madden NFL: 2.1 billion hours Forza: 2.0 billion hours Battlefield: 1.9 billion hours Halo: 1.5 billion hours Fallout: 1.4 billion hours Assassin's Creed: 1.4 billion hours The Elder Scrolls: 1.4 billion hours Roblox: 1.3 billion hours Overwatch: 1.2 billion hours Gears of War: 1.0 billion hours Rocket League: 0.9 billion hours Red Dead Redemption: 0.9 billion hours

GTA 5 would make up the bulk of the Grand Theft Auto series' playtime for this dataset. Its multiplayer mode, GTA Online, would also be accounted for. Ultimately, the game has done very well for a 2013 title.

