GTA 5 is now free to play via Xbox Game Pass this month

The fan-favorite GTA 5 is free to play via the Xbox Game Pass for July 2023. Players interested in this title may wish to take advantage of this offer before it's too late. That means Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One gamers can download the title for $0 today. A cloud version is available for those with storage space issues, but strong Internet is recommended.

If players have an active subscription to the Xbox Game Pass, they can download this game for free. This month's offerings present other games, which will be described later in this article for those curious.

Xbox Game Pass members can play GTA 5 for free

One of the most successful video games ever has returned to the Xbox Game Pass on July 5, 2023. The Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S ports of GTA 5 are available for those interested. The game is free because the player isn't paying for the title. Instead, they're spending money on the Xbox Game Pass.

It is worth mentioning that anybody who gets GTA 5 is automatically able to play Grand Theft Auto Online as well. That means gamers get a two-for-one deal, especially since both games have hundreds of hours of content.

Here is a complete list of free-to-play games offered in this month's lineup for the Xbox Game Pass and when players can get them:

GTA 5: July 5, 2023

July 5, 2023 Sword and Fairy: Together Forever: July 5, 2023

July 5, 2023 McPixel 3: July 6

July 6 Common'hood: July 11, 2023

July 11, 2023 Insurgency: Sandstorm: July 11, 2023

July 11, 2023 Exoprimal: July 14, 2023

July 14, 2023 Techtonica: July 18, 2023

July 18, 2023 The Cave: July 18, 2023

The following games are leaving this service on July 15, 2023:

Exo One

PAW Patrol

Spelunky 2

Otherwise, subscribers can receive the following DLC updates with this subscription:

Forza Horizon 5 (Barbie and Ken vehicles): Available on July 5, 2023

Available on July 5, 2023 FIFA 23 (Women's World Cup): Available on July 5, 2023

Available on July 5, 2023 Hi-Fi Rush: Arcade (Challenge! Update!): Available on July 5, 2023

Available on July 5, 2023 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Battle of Zhongyuan): Available on July 5, 2023

Available on July 5, 2023 Sniper Elite 5 (Kraken Awakes): Available on July 6, 2023

Players must own the above games for their associated updates.

GTA 5 is back

The biggest news story in the latest batch of free-to-play games this month is the return of the hit title last available on the Xbox Game Pass on April 8, 2021, several years ago. Anybody interested in this game usually must pay $39.99 for the whole experience or wait for a discount.

Thankfully, they can get the game for free if they already paid for an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Even players who weren't paying for it can still spend $9.99 this month, which would still be significantly cheaper than the game's usual price. Don't forget that you also get several other video games at no additional cost.

Hopefully, a free GTA 5 whets a player's appetite until the next Grand Theft Auto game emerges. After all, there haven't been many GTA 6 leaks since then.

Poll : 0 votes