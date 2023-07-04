Even after 3500 days since release, GTA 5 continues to sell over 5 millions copies every month

Rockstar Games is reportedly selling over 5 million copies of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 every month. The 2013 title is one of the most profitable projects so far, and it continues to make money for the popular American gaming studio. According to a report published by J. Clement, a research expert on Statista (www.statista.com), over 180 million copies of Grand Theft Auto 5 have been sold till May 2023.

The iconic game is about to complete ten years this September, and fans are still passionate about the gameplay it offers. Although the multiplayer version is currently more popular than the single-player, Rockstar Games counts both games’ profits as the same.

Rockstar Games continues to make profits from GTA 5 after 10 years

Grand Theft Auto 5’s lifetime sales chart (Image via Statista)

On May 19, 2023, Statista released a report called “Lifetime unit sales generated by Grand Theft Auto V worldwide as of May 2023,” demonstrating a graph chart of Grand Theft Auto 5 sales from January 2015 to May 2023.

According to the report, Rockstar Games sold over 40 million copies of the iconic GTA game until January 2015, which increased to 180 million in May 2023. It also mentioned that the sales growth rate is roughly around 5 million. Following are the details of the sold units in other months:

January 2015: 40 million

40 million August 2015: 54 million

54 million February 2016: 60 million

60 million November 2016: 70 million

70 million May 2017: 80 million

80 million February 2018: 90 million

90 million November 2018: 100 million

100 million May 2019: 110 million

110 million February 2020: 120 million

120 million May 2020: 130 million

130 million May 2021: 145 million

145 million August 2021: 150 million

150 million November 2021: 155 million

155 million February 2022: 160 million

160 million May 2022: 165 million

165 million August 2022: 170 million

170 million November 2022: 170 million

170 million February 2023: 175 million

175 million May 2023: 180 million

It is worth noting that the popular GTA game has completed over 3500 days since its initial release on September 17, 2013. While most games fade in popularity over such a long duration, GTA 5 is still among the best-selling games of all time and can be frequently seen in the top charts.

The report also stated that around 20 million Grand Theft Auto 5 copies were sold in 2020. Many rumors claim that Rockstar Games has made billions of dollars from the game's sales to date.

