5 best ways to make money in GTA 5 story mode (July 2023)

Money-making is one of the main objectives in GTA 5 gameplay. Although the primary goal is to progress through the story, Rockstar Games also offers several things to make profits while playing. It should be noted that Story Mode’s economy is significantly different from the multiplayer mode, and, therefore, the income sources are also scaled down to match the setting. Nonetheless, players love grinding money in the single-player game as well.

However, the number of income sources in Story Mode is very less when compared to Grand Theft Auto Online. Therefore, players have no choice but to stick to the provided errands to earn petty cash. This article lists the five best ways to make money in GTA 5 Story Mode.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

5 best ways to earn extra cash in GTA 5 Story Mode

1) Stock Market

The Stock Market is undoubtedly the best way to make money in the game. Rockstar Games included a functioning stock exchange platform that works similarly to real life. The value of the stocks goes up and down depending on in-game events.

However, investing money in it without proper knowledge is a little risky, and rookie mistakes can also lead to money loss. You can refer to the GTA 5 Stock Market guide to learn how to properly invest their money.

2) Lester's Assassinations

Lester's Assassination missions are some of the most thrilling in the game. It consists of five missions where Franklin Clinton must assassinate some selected individuals. Each mission pays a predefined amount of money along with a few other benefits.

However, pro players also use the GTA 5 Lester's Assassination missions to earn extra profits from the Stock Market. While the missions are only available for Franklin, others can also benefit from the Stock Market manipulation.

3) Robbing armored trucks

Armored trucks are a common sight on the streets of Los Santos, and you can rob them for easy money. You can spot green and white Stockade trucks belonging to the Gruppe 6 company randomly on the road.

When you blast the doors from behind, they will drop cash which can be looted. However, it will instantly trigger police action, and you must flee the scene after collecting the money.

4) Do random events

Rockstar Games also offers money for players through random events. As the name implies, these events appear randomly and only last for a few seconds. But, when you participate in them, the game will offer anywhere between $450 to $100,000.

Random events are a great way to make petty cash when you are not engaged in missions. Some random events also unlock characters, and other helpful items can be used in future missions.

5) Invest in businesses

There are plenty of businesses in GTA 5 Story Mode that all three characters can buy. While Rockstar Games reserves some businesses for specific characters, most are available for all. These generate profits in the background while the protagonists are engaged in other activities.

Most businesses pay their income to the owner within a week. Some also offer jobs to earn extra money. Therefore, you must invest in them as they progress through the story. However, it should be noted that the management may contact the owner occasionally to run some errands.

While players use GTA Online money glitches and other methods to earn money in multiplayer, Story Mode has no such exploits.

Many players also look forward to better money-making methods in the upcoming game. While the GTA 6 leaks showed a few new errands, Rockstar is yet to confirm them.

