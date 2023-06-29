5 best locations for Nightclub business in GTA Online (post-San Andreas Mercenaries update)

Nightclubs are one of the most essential businesses to own in GTA Online in 2023. Rockstar Games added them as part of the After Hours update in July 2018. Although the most recent San Andreas Mercenaries DLC did not add anything new to the business, the community still advises players to establish their Nightclubs as soon as possible. The multiplayer game offers ten locations to choose from for the business. However, each player can have only one Nightclub.

This makes choosing the best location for the Nightclub a complex process. Players have to consider many things while spending their hard-earned money on it. Although all Nightclubs are the same from the inside, the location makes a massive difference in their operations. This article lists five of the best locations for the business that GTA Online players can consider.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

Five best locations to Establish Nightclubs in GTA Online

1) Downtown Vinewood

Downtown Vinewood is one of the most popular locations to establish a Nightclub in GTA Online. It is located near Clinton Avenue and in the middle of the map. The Nightclub is easily accessible from all corners of the map. Many other popular businesses, such as The Diamond Casino & Resort, Downtown Cab Co., etc., are nearby.

Players can purchase it for a starting price of $1,670,000 and customize the interior separately. It also has an optional garage that can store up to 36 vehicles.

2) West Vinewood

The West Vinewood Nightclub is a little north of the Downtown Vinewood Nightclub. It is located near Las Lagunas Boulevard, also in the middle of the GTA Online map. Players can easily access all major highways from the location, which makes the Nightclub missions easy to complete. The surrounding area of the Nightclub is pretty open, where players can easily land most of their aircraft.

The Maze Bank Foreclosures website sells this GTA Online business for a base price of $1,700,000. Players can also opt for additional garage spaces to store up to 36 vehicles.

3) Del Perro

The Del Perro Nightclub is best for players who prefer a beachside location for their businesses. It is located near Red Desert Avenue and only a few meters from the shore. Furthermore, all major highways are easily accessible from the location, making transporting goods very easy.

Interested players can purchase the business in GTA Online for a starting price of $1,645,000. However, further customization will cost more, including the garage space that can house up to 36 personal vehicles.

4) Vespucci Canals

The Vespucci Canals Nightclub is a little south of the Del Perro Nightclub and is also located near the beach. Players can find it on Bay City Avenue on the map. The area is mainly surrounded by water bodies which gives a better vibe for a party location. Maintaining business operations is also easy, as players can reach any place easily.

It is also one of the cheapest properties to own in GTA Online, with a starting price of $1,320,000. However, the Maze Bank Foreclosures website will charge more if you opt for additional customizations inside the Nightclub.

5) Strawberry

Many players consider the Strawberry Nightclub as the best location as it is situated at the heart of Los Santos. The property can be found near Power Street and is only a few meters away from all major highways and link roads. However, it is a little far away from the north side of the map. Nonetheless, it is best for players who prefer to stay within the city while maintaining their businesses.

Rockstar Games offers this GTA Online business for a base price of $1,525,000. However, the community strongly recommends additional upgrades to increase profits from the property.

