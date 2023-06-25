5 past features Rockstar should bring back in GTA 6

GTA 6 is anticipated to be one of the most ambitious video games by Rockstar Games, leaving players with high hopes. The American gaming studio has taken nearly a decade to announce the game’s development. Because of the lengthy wait, players and critics have formed their own theories and expectations of the game. Many also hope several interesting features from past Grand Theft Auto titles are included in the upcoming title.

While Rockstar Games is yet to agree or deny these proposals, players' expectations continue to grow. This article lists five past features that the game developer should reintroduce in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 past features from the series that Rockstar Games should include in GTA 6

1) Top-down perspective

The top-down perspective is one of the oldest gameplay features in the franchise. Rockstar Games used this camera angle in early games and later ditched it since Grand Theft Auto 3. Although it was a feature in GTA Chinatown Wars, the game is best suited for small screens.

The game developer should add a top-down view along with the regular camera angles in the upcoming game to give players a new perspective. Rockstar Games should also include one or two missions that can be done only with the said camera angle.

2) Recruit gang members

Recruiting gang members is a useful gameplay feature that allows players to have extra hands during missions. The feature was popular in San Andreas, Chinatown Wars, and GTA 4. However, Rockstar Games removed it from Grand Theft Auto 5, disappointing some.

Regardless, the next untitled Grand Theft Auto game should include this feature by default, albeit with a better mechanism. This will make it easier for GTA 6 players to complete missions and heists, as well as reduce the chances of mission failure. Vice City is notorious for gang activity, and Rockstar Games should utilize this feature.

3) Ragdoll physics

Grand Theft Auto 4 has one of the most advanced and impressive in-game ragdoll physics to date, with no other titles in the series even coming close. However, Rockstar Games downgraded this feature in GTA 5 and mostly used pre-recorded animation. While they are passable, players expect more from the developer.

The game should use Rockstar Advance Game Engine (RAGE) 9's advanced features and incorporate updated ragdoll physics. Players saw new ragdoll physics in character movements in the game's notorious September 2022 leaks and are hoping that Rockstar Games will include them in the game's final version.

4) Story Mode DLCs

Story Mode DLCs are one of the most requested features in Grand Theft Auto 5. While Rockstar Games has released such DLCs for previous games, there is no indication that it will do so for the upcoming title. While this is disappointing, players expect at least one Story Mode DLC.

However, many insiders have reported that Rockstar Games will release GTA 6 Story Mode DLCs in the future. While the gaming studio has yet to confirm this, players hope Rockstar Games will stick to their rumored decision.

5) Jumping and crawling

Jumping and crawling are integral to any modern-day video game, especially in an RPG title. While Rockstar Games allows players to perform these activities in Grand Theft Auto games, GTA V has many important parkour features missing compared to past titles.

The characters simply jump over obstacles with the press of a button. However, for a more immersive experience, players should be able to hold on to obstacles or crawl through narrow stretches. Rockstar should include these features in Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay to improve the overall gaming experience.

Poll : Do you want to see these features in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes