GTA Chinatown Wars - 5 features GTA 6 should bring back from the game

GTA Chinatown Wars is one of the best Grand Theft Auto titles to play on handheld devices and is very popular among mobile gamers. Rockstar Games created it in 2009 for the Nintendo DS. However, its popularity grew over time, prompting the studio to release it on PSP, iOS, and Android. Although it was never released on mainstream consoles, the game has several distinguishing features that set it apart from other titles.

The next major installment of the GTA series is currently in the works, and the developers can incorporate a plethora of features into it. Many fans also want to see old game features return in the upcoming title.

This article lists five Chinatown Wars features that should be included in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Wanted Level system and other GTA Chinatown Wars features that can enhance the gameplay in GTA 6

1) 3D top-down perspective

Since Grand Theft Auto 3, Rockstar Games has completely abandoned the top-down gameplay perspective, and the current HD Universe has followed suit. However, Chinatown Wars is the first and only HD Universe GTA game to use the old top-down view. The studio added a 3D effect to the map, which distinguishes it from other top-down titles.

While the viewing angle remains the same, the 3D effects on tall objects make the world feel more immersive. Grand Theft Auto 6 should include a similar camera angle, in addition to the standard third-person and first-person views.

2) Drug dealing

Drug dealing was one of the most controversial yet popular features in GTA Chinatown Wars, allowing players to buy and sell drugs to street dealers in exchange for money. Rockstar Games reintroduced the feature 14 years later in Grand Theft Auto 5, but it is only available in the multiplayer mode.

Nonetheless, Rockstar Games should consider incorporating it into Grand Theft Auto 6's single-player mode. In addition, the current mechanism that changes and determines the value of the drug should be included. the studio should also add new in-game drugs to the upcoming title.

3) Wanted Level system

The Wanted Level system in Chinatown Wars is the most unique in the franchise. While mainstream titles increase the heat when you attack cops, the 2009 game rewards players by lowering the Wanted Level when certain conditions are met. This means players can ram cop cars to get rid of them, similar to some racing titles.

While Rockstar Games is rumored to be reworking GTA 6's Wanted Level system, fans would love to see this feature implemented. This will not only make cop chases more exciting, but players will also be able to get rid of them quickly rather than having to wait a long time.

4) Recruit gang members

After San Andreas, Chinatown Wars is the only Grand Theft Auto game where players can manually recruit gang members in Story Mode. This gives players a sense of power as well as protection in combat situations. The gang members protect the player while also attacking and killing any enemies.

GTA 6's gameplay should include a gang-building feature where the protagonists can recruit gang members, serial killers, assassins, and other criminals to help them achieve their goals. These hired guns should also be permitted during story missions, similar to heist crews. Vice City is already notorious for gang infestations, so the ability to use them will be a welcome addition.

5) Dynamic soundtrack

The soundtrack for Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars is arguably the most energetic in the franchise. Rockstar Games collaborated with Ghostface Killah and MF Doom to create an adrenaline-pumping theme song. The fusion of Chinese vocal and rap music in other tracks also adds a distinct flavor to the gameplay.

The studio is rumored to be working with Timbaland, a well-known American rapper and record producer, to compose GTA 6’s soundtracks. Fans are looking forward to some fiery tracks that will amp up the energy levels during gameplay. However, official confirmation of the rapper's involvement is still pending.

Poll : Do you want to see these features in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes