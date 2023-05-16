GTA 6 insider claims American Producer Timbaland's involvement for in-game music

Timbaland, a well-known American record producer, songwriter, musician, record executive, and rapper, is reportedly working with Rockstar Games to create music for the upcoming GTA 6 (officially untitled) game. The information was leaked by SanInPlay (Twitter/@DjSan_), a well-known insider in the Grand Theft Auto Community. According to them, the record producer plays a key role in the development of the upcoming title and will contribute several songs and tracks.

Although Rockstar Games and Timbaland have yet to confirm the report, SanInPlay has shared numerous details about the leaks, leading the community to believe it is true.

Rockstar Games insider leaks American producer Timbaland's involvement with GTA 6 music development

SanInPlay @DjSan_ The American producer, composer, and rapper Timbaland is involved with Rockstar Games in the dev of GTA 6. The producer is not only responsible for curating music for the game's radio stations but also for producing exclusive tracks and sounds that will be used in GTA 6! #GTA6 The American producer, composer, and rapper Timbaland is involved with Rockstar Games in the dev of GTA 6. The producer is not only responsible for curating music for the game's radio stations but also for producing exclusive tracks and sounds that will be used in GTA 6! #GTA6 https://t.co/DvgTCv4h0n

On May 15, 2023, SanInPlay posted a Twitter thread discussing various details about the leaked information. According to them, Timbaland is involved in contributing singles for in-game radio stations and producing exclusive tracks and sounds for the next untitled Grand Theft Auto game.

SanInPlay @DjSan_ It is worth remembering that the partnership between the Producer and Rockstar Games has been going on for a long time, since the development of a music game (music mixer) called Beaterator in 2009. #GTA6 #GTA6 leaks #SanInPlay It is worth remembering that the partnership between the Producer and Rockstar Games has been going on for a long time, since the development of a music game (music mixer) called Beaterator in 2009. #GTA6 #GTA6leaks #SanInPlay https://t.co/Kw5360KIo2

The insider further stated that the collaboration between the American gaming studio and Timbaland has been ongoing for a while. The Beaterator music mixer, released in September 2009 by Rockstar Games for the PlayStation Portable, was a joint venture between the company and the rapper. Now, the latter will be heavily involved in the studio's music production for GTA 6.

SanInPlay @DjSan_ According to internal sources, his participation in the GTA 6 soundtrack will be massive, Which can attest to the heavy investment that Rockstar has made in the game's development, bringing remarkable people to work on every part of the game's development. #GTA6 #GTA6 LEAKS According to internal sources, his participation in the GTA 6 soundtrack will be massive, Which can attest to the heavy investment that Rockstar has made in the game's development, bringing remarkable people to work on every part of the game's development. #GTA6 #GTA6LEAKS https://t.co/ssOTFcXJOV

According to SanInPlay's internal sources, Rockstar Games has invested a lot of money in developing GTA 6, and the collaboration with Timbaland is a part of that. The gaming studio is also said to bring in more "remarkable people" to contribute to the development process.

It's worth noting that Rockstar Games had previously considered one of Timbaland's songs for inclusion on the Non-Stop-Pop FM in Grand Theft Auto 5. According to GTA Wiki, a file titled "trackID.gxt2" found on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of the game included the song "The Way I Are (2007) - Timbaland feat. Keri Hilson & D.O.E."

However, it was later removed from the station upon final release.

Now, the rapper's major role in producing track records for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title has players excited about the gameplay. However, readers are advised to await official confirmation from either of the sources.

Poll : Do you think Timbaland will be a part of GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes