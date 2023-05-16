GTA 6 insider claims American Producer Timbaland's involvement for in-game music

Timbaland, a well-known American record producer, songwriter, musician, record executive, and rapper, is reportedly working with Rockstar Games to create music for the upcoming GTA 6 (officially untitled) game. The information was leaked by SanInPlay (Twitter/@DjSan_), a well-known insider in the Grand Theft Auto Community. According to them, the record producer plays a key role in the development of the upcoming title and will contribute several songs and tracks.
Although Rockstar Games and Timbaland have yet to confirm the report, SanInPlay has shared numerous details about the leaks, leading the community to believe it is true.
Rockstar Games insider leaks American producer Timbaland's involvement with GTA 6 music development
On May 15, 2023, SanInPlay posted a Twitter thread discussing various details about the leaked information. According to them, Timbaland is involved in contributing singles for in-game radio stations and producing exclusive tracks and sounds for the next untitled Grand Theft Auto game.
The insider further stated that the collaboration between the American gaming studio and Timbaland has been ongoing for a while. The Beaterator music mixer, released in September 2009 by Rockstar Games for the PlayStation Portable, was a joint venture between the company and the rapper. Now, the latter will be heavily involved in the studio's music production for GTA 6.
According to SanInPlay's internal sources, Rockstar Games has invested a lot of money in developing GTA 6, and the collaboration with Timbaland is a part of that. The gaming studio is also said to bring in more "remarkable people" to contribute to the development process.
It's worth noting that Rockstar Games had previously considered one of Timbaland's songs for inclusion on the Non-Stop-Pop FM in Grand Theft Auto 5. According to GTA Wiki, a file titled "trackID.gxt2" found on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of the game included the song "The Way I Are (2007) - Timbaland feat. Keri Hilson & D.O.E."
However, it was later removed from the station upon final release.
Now, the rapper's major role in producing track records for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title has players excited about the gameplay. However, readers are advised to await official confirmation from either of the sources.
