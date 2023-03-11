Rockstar could cut GTA 6 content in favor of DLCs: Leaks, release date rumors, and more

While Rockstar Games has yet to remark on any aspect of GTA 6, data leakers, insiders, and eagle-eyed fans continue to seek out more information. Data miners recently made a huge discovery in which they found a potential release period for the game as well as some new gameplay elements that may be a part of the upcoming sequel’s release.

Although the gaming studio hasn’t confirmed these leaks, they come from reliable sources, compelling the community to make a judgment call.

Data miners find GTA 6 could have multiple single-player DLCs

On March 5, 2023, renowned Rockstar Games insider and data miner Tez2 (Twitter/TezFunz2) shared a post on GTA Forums, revealing a slew of new information about Grand Theft Auto 6. While players are already anticipating a 2025 release date for the upcoming game, Tez2 gave some credence to the speculation by stating:

“Their aimed-always-changing-not-set-in-stone deadline is holiday 2024. Which has been pushed back multiple times the past few years. Unfortunately, it could slip into early 2025 as well.”

Tez2’s post revealing Grand Theft Auto 6’s release window (Image via GTA Forums)

While the release window reveal was already very significant news, fans were surprised to learn about single-player DLCs that Rockstar Games has planned for the upcoming game.

Tez2's post implied that the gaming studio is significantly behind schedule due to various internal and external factors. The developer hasn't released any major IPs in five years, and the last GTA release was nearly a decade ago.

To shorten the delay, the company's upper management could consider removing day-one release content from the upcoming title and putting them out later as single-player DLCs.

It must be noted that single-player DLC is not a new concept in the series; 2008’s Grand Theft Auto 4 had two of them. However, Grand Theft Auto 5 has received no DLC since its debut. In 2017, Rockstar Games officials stated that the latest title had been completed in all areas and would not receive any DLC updates.

