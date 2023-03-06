A new GTA 6 insider report recently came to light that has taken the player base by storm. As fans wait for official information about the upcoming game, the leaked information offers them some renewed hope.

The next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series is one of the most anticipated titles in the gaming industry, and it has already created a lot of buzz before its official release.

While Rockstar Games is yet to confirm the leaked information, the community is inclined to accept it as true since it came from a reliable source. Tez2, a Rockstar insider, said in an online forum:

"Their [Rockstar's] aimed-always-changing-not-set-in-stone deadline is holiday 2024."

However, readers are urged to rely on official sources for final confirmation.

Rockstar Games has an internal deadline of 2024 for GTA 6 release

On March 5, 2023, Reddit user u/SuckzForYou shared a post on the GTA 6 subreddit captioned, "Tez2 says Rockstar's aiming for a Holiday 2024 release." The post contained a statement from Tez2, a trusted Rockstar Games insider, sourced from the GTA Forums website.

Tez2 claimed that Rockstar Games has set a Holiday 2024 target date for the release of its upcoming project. Although the user made no specific mention of Grand Theft Auto 6 or any other IPs created by the gaming company, it seems that, given its current state, the studio's main objective is to release the upcoming GTA title.

According to Tez2,

“Their aimed-always-changing-not-set-in-stone deadline is holiday 2024. Which has been pushed back multiple times the past few years. Unfortunately, it could slip into early 2025 as well.”

The 2020 coronavirus pandemic forced the world to adjust to new norms, and most businesses adopted a work-from-home culture, Rockstar Games being no exception. However, with the pandemic mostly over by 2023, most businesses, including Rockstar, are reverting to the work-from-office culture.

Tez2's post hinted that the pandemic had a significant effect on the production of GTA 6, causing it to be delayed several times over the last few years. However, since the workforce is now returning to the studio, the company could possibly announce the game this year itself. They further stated,

“I personally see an announcement as a given this year. I don't think the upper management is in a position to delay further to holiday 2025/2026.”

While having the studio operating at maximum capacity may be a good sign for fans, the majority of employees are reportedly opposing the policy. This conflict could push the release to early 2025.

Tez2 further indicated that, rather than releasing the game all at once like GTA 5, the gaming company might split it up into single-player DLCs (similar to Grand Theft Auto 4: Episodes from Liberty City) and release them progressively over the following years.

